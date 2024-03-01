Yankees 8, Blue Jays 4: Tony four-bags

Reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole made his first start of the spring, and after a little hiccup in the first, he managed to shake off the rust to complete his outing. Meanwhile, a Yankees lineup whose top-half looked a lot like something we could see on Opening Day brought the hurt to George M. Steinbrenner Field, leaving the yard four times including a grand slam from Anthony Rizzo — one of two tank jobs on the day for the first baseman — en route to a comfortable 8-4 victory.

For the people ready to declare the sky was falling when Cole surrendered the two-run home run to Daniel Vogelbach in the first: relax. It’s his first appearance of the Grapefruit League season. Pretty much all spring training long, I could care less about run prevention in an exhibition game. Instead, what I’m looking for from the Yankees’ pitchers are velocity, spin rate, and movement.

Cole checked all three of those boxes looking at the first set of publicly available data for 2024. His fastball averaged a hair over 95 mph and touched 97. Spin rates, horizontal movement, and vertical movement for the fastball and slider were within roughly five percent of their averages from last season.

The last thing to arrive for any pitcher during camp is command and that’s a bit of what we saw from Cole in the first inning. He issued a two-out single to Davis Schneider on a 2-2 heater that leaked back just a bit too much over the plate, followed by the two-run blast from Vogelbach down the right foul line. It wasn’t a bad pitch to Vogelbach in a vacuum, but throwing a heater in a fastball count to perhaps the one spot where Vogelbach has some power was risky business, and Cole got punished. He’d issue a triple to Ernie Clement, and with his pitch count rising to 17 in his first inning of work of the spring, Aaron Boone subbed in Harrison Cohen, who struck out Nathan Lukes.

With an assist from spring training rules, Cole returned for the second and looked much sharper, working a one-two-three inning on 11 pitches. A single by Santiago Espinal and fly out by Daulton Varsho in the third ended Cole’s night as he was on a strict 40-pitch limit like the rest of the Yankees starters in their first outings. His replacement, Alex Bustamente, walked Vogelbach and gave up a single to Clement to score Espinal and bring an end to Cole’s line at three runs on four hits and no walks with one strikeout in two innings, totaling 39 pitches.

Everson Pereira picked his ace up, opening a six-run second inning with a mammoth two-run blast after Austin Wells led off with a single.

The highly-ranked outfield prospect looked thoroughly overmatched against MLB pitching in his brief taste of the bigs last season, and admitted that he lost some confidence as the whiffs piled up. This is just the sort of moment that can help get that confidence back, Pereira flashing the top-tier exit velocity on which he made his name with the homer leaving his bat 108.6 mph and traveling 406 feet.

The lineup turned over and we got a glimpse of the run-scoring potential at the very top, DJ LeMahieu, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge working consecutive two-out walks to load the bases for Anthony Rizzo. The lefty slugger affirms that he is fully recovered from the post-concussion syndrome symptoms that cratered the final four months of his 2023 season, and it sure looks like it early, Rizzo connecting with a first-pitch fastball for a grand slam.

Giancarlo Stanton was then hit by a pitch, followed by a fielding error that allowed Wells to reach. Toronto managed to stop the bleeding there, but not before eleven batters had come to the plate and six runs had crossed.

New York was far from finished in the power department. Leading off against old friend Chad Green in the fourth, Juan Soto punished a hanging 3-2 curveball, sending it halfway up the batter’s eye in straightaway center for his second home run of spring.

On both this blast and his three-run shot last Sunday, it looked like Soto got just underneath each pitch and that both would die at the track, only for both to soar well over 400 feet as Soto is one of the premier back-spinners of the ball in the league. Two batters later, Rizzo followed with a solo shot of his own, giving him two for the game.

From there, the substitutions rolled out en masse. Schneider would score the final run of the contest — a fifth-inning solo shot off Luke Weaver. There were some impressive relief outings by a pair of Yankee non-roster invitees, Dennis Santana and Oddanier Mosqueda combining for seven strikeouts across three scoreless innings (albeit against minor league hitters.) Duane Underwood Jr. wrapped things up with a scoreless ninth to put a bow on the Yankees’ victory, 8-4.

Next up is a road matinee tomorrow afternoon in Sarasota against the Orioles. Marcus Stroman will make his second start of the spring and first pitch will be at 1:05pm ET.

Box Score