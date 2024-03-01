New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Gerrit Cole vs. Chad Dallas

It’s hard to believe that we’re already two full months in 2024. This particular March 1st has something special in store for us. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole makes his first start of spring training while Aaron Boone rolls out arguable the strongest lineup of exhibition season so far.

Despite winning the most coveted pitching prize in baseball, Cole is not resting on his laurels. His goals for this spring include refining the cutter he added over the last couple seasons and further honing his command overall. He has fully embraced the mantle of ace and leader of the team, taking time out to mentor the younger pitchers around staff and insisting that he work with rookie Austin Wells to establish pitcher-catcher rapport before the start of the season. Cole won the Cy in 2023 by going 15-4 in 33 starts, with an AL-best 2.63 ERA, 3.16 FIP, and 222 strikeouts in 209 innings.

Chad Dallas is one of the numerous non-roster invitees in Blue Jays camp. Toronto selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft and he climbed to the organization’s 13th-ranked prospect by the end of last season according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old righty throws a four-seamer in the mid-90s, but his best pitch is a mid-80s sweeper with impressive vertical tilt. In 18 starts at Double-A in 2023, Dallas went 7-3 with a 4.10 ERA, 4.41 FIP, and 107 strikeouts in 96.2 innings.

The top five of the Yankees batting order is as close to an Opening Day lineup as we’ve seen this spring. DJ LeMahieu, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo give Boone the righty-lefty-righty-lefty balance he has so craved over the last few years, while it remains to be seen whether Giancarlo Stanton or Gleyber Torres (rested today) will occupy the five-slot. Below them are a quartet of youngsters, Wells catching Cole for the first time in a live game, while Oswaldo Cabrera, Everson Pereira, and Jorbit Vivas are likely being evaluated this spring as potential options for the bench.

The Blue Jays meanwhile roll out a distinctly lighter lineup. Daulton Varsho projects as the only Opening Day starter while guys like Santiago Espinal, Davis Schneider, Daniel Vogelbach, and Ernie Clement at best will be fighting for a bench spot. Behind them are prospects and non-roster invitees with little to no MLB experience between them.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 6:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Sportsnet (away broadcast)

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

