Yankees Mailbag: Development struggles, hitting the red button, and more Snell talk

Good afternoon everyone, it's time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions.

Damn_yanks asks: Since 2000, the Yankees have only had six position player prospects give them 10 or more fWAR - Soriano, Cano, Gardner, Judge, Sanchez, and Torres. They haven’t had a position player come up and give them above average production for a whole season since 2018. I’m trying to be optimistic about Volpe, but he certainly left us with some doubts — and he was a consensus top 15 prospect ... So I guess my question here is — can you please provide me with some reasons to be more optimistic about the next class of prospects?

First, to address the past of Yankees prospects, I think the team has been very adept at deciding which prospects they should trade away as opposed to holding onto. There are a few misses on holding too long, like with Chance Adams, Deivi García, and Clint Frazier, but the prospects who have gone out in the vast majority of their deals haven't amounted to much and certainly haven't come back to bite them. The larger complaint you could make about their decision making here is that the value they tried to get back has flopped, but that's a different conversation.

The Baby Bomber era has seen a number of top prospects make it to the big leagues in pinstripes, and their success depends on how you view prospect graduation. The only true star of the bunch is Aaron Judge, who covers a lot of this by being one of the best players in baseball, but the majority of Gleyber Torres' career has been a resounding success and they got a few strong years out of Gary Sánchez before he unfortunately flamed out. The gap between their appearances and Volpe's can be explained by the Yankees having a glut of veterans on the roster starting consistently, giving little to no room for a rookie to break out since.

Volpe's debut season was a mixed bag, but he's far from a finished product yet. There was a lot of pressure to be one of the feature pieces of the offense right away and I think that combined with the jump in level of competition stunted his growth last year, but this year should give Volpe a chance to reset and go into the season with a fresh approach.

Rob W. asks: I want to be clear that I do NOT want this to happen, but here’s a hypothetical. If the Yankees were to swoon again around the trade deadline, is it feasible to imagine that the Yankees would trade Juan Soto to get a return comparable to what they gave up to get him?

It should definitely be on the table -- as a last resort, of course. There would be a lot more to worry about with the direction of the team than Juan Soto's free agency if the team flounders for a second straight year, and recouping value would be a priority in that scenario. I also don't think it would hurt a pursuit of him in the winter if you do still manage to stabilize and want him here long term, since he's made it clear that he's out for one big payday and he's already been traded a few times in his career. Let's hope it doesn't come to that in the first place, since I doubt it would be an enjoyable experience.

The idiot that said, “Harper is coming” asks: Why do we keep hearing so many rumors tying the Yankees to Blake Snell and very few tying them to Jordan Montgomery?

I see a few reasons why the original rumors emerged more in favor of Snell: first, from a competitive standpoint Snell's ceiling is higher than Montgomery's and has proven that over a longer sample size, while there may be doubt among teams about how well Monty's run with Texas was due to his adjustments or just a lucky stretch run. Second, due to Snell's age he might have been more amenable to a shorter contract with a higher AAV, though as we've seen over the course of the winter it appears that his and Boras' definition of high AAV is a lot more than the Yankees'. (Check out Andrés’ piece from last week for a deeper comparison.)

More recently, however? I think there's two major factors at play: the clubhouse seems to want Snell, and the front office is probably embarrassed to admit that they made a mistake passing on Monty. I'll focus on the former since we could go on at length about the folly of the Yankees' ego when it comes to standing by certain choices, but it's been a surprise to see how little the players have hidden their hopes for Snell specifically. Nothing I've seen over the offseason has indicated that they've ever come close to a deal, and Jack Curry throwing ice on the idea in any other scenario would convince me there's nothing left to see, but I can't believe that the team is pushing hard for a guy just to not get him when there's seemingly no other real suitors. The tax scenario is a major hurdle, but until he's in uniform elsewhere I think they're going to keep quietly working on something.