Yankees February Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

After a month off, the much-anticipated return of our GM approval poll has arrived. Exhibition season is in full swing, and to borrow from a well-worn phrase, spring hope is eternal. The beat writers are unanimous that there’s an air of added intensity around camp, so we thought we’d take the first GM poll of spring training to see if that enthusiasm has infiltrated the fanbase as well.

Before we get into the month in question — February — we ought to track Cashman’s approval rating among fans previously in the offseason. Regard for the GM was understandably low in November, the team’s absence from the postseason and the walked-back promise of an audit of the analytics department sinking Cashman’s approval to just nine percent.

But then his fortunes turned in a December that saw the team pull off a blockbuster for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham while also bringing Alex Verdugo into the fold, his rating doubling to 18 percent for the month. The three incoming players will drastically raise both the floor and ceiling of a Yankees outfield that was one of the worst on offense league-wide in 2023, though they will also continue to rely on bounce-back seasons from the trio of veterans in Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Anthony Rizzo, all a year further into their thirties.

Cashman wasn’t finished there, pivoting from a five- or six-year, nine-figure offer to Blake Snell to conduct a tidy piece of business, bringing in Marcus Stroman on a two-year, $37 million pact — well below industry expectations. You would think this activity to upgrade the roster would have provided a massive boost to Cashman’s approval, however, the move existed against a backdrop of moves the team has failed to make.

At the start of the winter, the rotation contained far more uncertainty than you’d expect from a playoff contender. The Yankees alleviated some of that with the Stroman signing, but previously found themselves outbid by the Dodgers for Yoshinobu Yamamoto (acknowledging that Cashman and principal owner Hal Steinbrenner made a competitive offer to the Japanese star). They’ve balked at the free agent asking prices of Snell and Jordan Montgomery and the trade prices for Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber, only to watch 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes traded to the rival Orioles for what’s been generally accepted as a light prospect cost.

The Yankees and Snell continue to do their insider-rumor-fueled dance, media members with opposing allegiances to Scott Boras vs. the front office providing a never ending stream of contradictory updates. The most recent reports suggest Snell would be open to taking a high-AAV, short-term deal with multiple opt-outs like the three-year, $80 million deal Cody Bellinger just signed with the Cubs as the cadre of Boras clients continues to encounter a particularly resolute bloc of owners unwilling to match the sky-high valuations Boras has set.

However, with the Yankees exceeding the highest CBT threshold as third-time offenders, they would pay a 110 percent tax on ever further dollar spent this spring, something Steinbrenner is reportedly reluctant to do. For now, the Yankees will rely on three of their starters to hit upper-percentile outcomes immediately following injury-affected campaigns and their fifth starter to rebound from a campaign in which he set a new career-high in innings by 70 frames.

That brings us to today’s task. Do you approve of the job Brian Cashman has done through the end of February? The polarizing GM certainly elicits stronger feelings than can be captured in a one-word response — you may feel a question such as the one being posed requires more nuance, greater elaboration, or a wider selection of options than just a “yes” or a “no,” however for the sake of this exercise, a binary question works best.

Please vote in the poll below and let us know! We’ll revisit the results in a month.