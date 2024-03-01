Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Clarke Schmidt

As things currently stand, Clarke Schmidt is the Yankees’ fifth starter after Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes. The rumors saying the Yanks will go after Blake Snell (again) refuse to stop, but the organization is confident that Schmidt, after posting a 4.64 ERA in 159 innings last year, can get the job done.

The truth is that Schmidt, even if he is already 28, might have another gear in him. Even maintaining the level he showed in 2023 would make him useful for the Yankees, but he has worked hard to reach his potential and there is a chance he enters another tier this year.

If given the chance, of course.

2023 Stats: 32 GS, 159 IP, 4.64 ERA, 4.42 FIP, 4.36 xFIP, 1.35 WHIP, 8.43 K/9, 2.60 BB/9, 1.36 HR/9, 1.8 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 25 GS, 130 IP, 4.41 ERA, 4.32 FIP, 1.29 WHIP, 8.88 K/9, 2.89 BB/9, 1.31 HR/9, 1.8 fWAR

New York has given him many chances, especially last year when he was struggling. And he mostly took advantage of it. Manager Aaron Boone certainly trusts him to hold down a rotation spot entering 2024:

“Clarke’s not human,” Boone told the New York Post on Tuesday. “Clarke’s the most confident person in the world. That’s so much just speculation. He’s getting ready to go dominate the league in his mind, and rightfully so. He’s now established himself, in my eyes, as a starting pitcher in this league. I’m ready for him to take another step hopefully in his continued development in that regard.”

To say Schmidt was bad to open the 2023 season would be an understatement. In a span of nine starts between April 1 and May 14, he had a 6.30 ERA in 40 innings. He worked hard to keep improving every outing, though, and the Yankees saw that and the 48 strikeouts he had over that sample and decided to give him a longer leash.

The patience worked. Young hurlers need a lot of patience; who knew? From May 19 to September 30 (the end of the regular season), the right-hander posted a much better 4.08 ERA in 119 frames, and marred partially by one horrible outing against the Braves on August 14 in which he conceded eight earned runs in 2.1 innings. His ERA from May 19 to the end of the campaign would have been 3.56 if we remove that horrible start. But it can’t go away, and he surely learned from it.

He did that while averaging 93.5 mph with his sinker last year. In his most recent spring start this week, the pitch sat in the 94-96 mph range as Greg Joyce reported in his NY Post piece. He made some tweaks to it in the offseason, and he appears to be throwing it harder than ever. That certainly increases his ceiling.

The rest of his varied arsenal includes his trademark curveball, a cutter he introduced last year, a sweeper, and a changeup he rarely uses.

With those weapons, Schmidt is eager to show the world what he can do in 2024.

“I’m just going to show people this year — the proof is in the pudding,” he said. “I learned a lot from last year and I know what I’m capable of doing and I know how high my ceiling can get. I’m very, very excited to show the fans that, too.”

For starters, Schmidt needs to do a better job avoiding the long ball. His 1.36 HR/9 ratio was the 18th highest among 58 pitchers with at least 150 innings. A more effective, faster sinker will definitely help, but refining his command will be just as important.

He finished that 2023 campaign with a healthy 21.5 percent strikeout rate and 6.6 percent walk rate, so he has a nice foundation going on for him. It took a while, but control is now an asset.

If the Yankees end up adding another star pitcher to their rotation, all this could be moot: Schmidt would be in danger of losing a spot in that hypothetical case. However, it’s hard to see the Yankees accepting a short-term deal with opt outs and other things that just aren’t convenient for them from a payroll standpoint to get a deal done with a top starter.

Instead, the Yankees would probably prefer for Schmidt to take another step forward and finish, why not, with an ERA in the high 3.00s or the low 4.00s as a member of the rotation. He has the talent and the opportunity, so 2024 might just be the year it happens.