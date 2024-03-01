On hope springing eternal

I’m dating a guy named Evan, and one of our favorite games is to induce the Ideal Laughter. Evan’s ideal laughter, his laugh when something is really, really funny, is high and staccato and carries a hahaha...pause...hahaha machine gun like tempo, finally pinched off with a sound like a honk. I love getting him to that point of laughter. My ideal laugh is a little different, it starts with a short little sigh. Then, like a boulder Sisyphus drops, rolls down into my belly until I’m doubled over.

It’s a wonderful game, and we play it as often as we can. Who can get the other to the Ideal Laugh the quickest? Lounging around last Sunday, I regret that I got to Ideal Laugh without any input at all from Ev.

Soto to the Scoreboard pic.twitter.com/bzXOotxBik — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024

With all due respect to the man I love, he may have competition. Juan Soto kinda got under that ball, and still knocked it oppo to the scoreboard. One of the things I love about baseball is it engenders laughter, that a guy can seemingly just miss a pitch, and still club a bomb...all you can do at that point is shake your head and laugh.

The last 12 months or so have been a really hard time for me when it comes to baseball. The Yankees were both bad, and boring, in 2023. The politics and coverage of the game were gross. The world is in a state...well, Jeff Rosenstock said it best. Yet despite that, or perhaps because of it, I am so stupidly, irrationally hyped for spring training.

Juan Soto is a f****** Yankee! The Yankees had the best hitter in the game, and then did what it took to land the second or third or fourth best hitter in the game. Yes, we’re only guaranteed one year of Soto, but what a year it could be! Soto and captain Aaron Judge are projected to be worth 14 wins all their own, and I’m stone-cold sober when I say you’d be forgiven for taking the over on that total.

The kids are here! The trick to sustainable winning is to balance current wins — having really good players on your roster — with future wins, or, a strong farm system. The Yankees don’t boast the crazy ceiling of an org like the Orioles, but the prospect of contributions from Spencer Jones, Will Warren, and Chase Hampton in the near future, at a time when Jasson freakin’ Domínguez is almost forgotten about, bodes well for spring.

I’m not an idiot. Spring training doesn’t mean a whole lot in the scheme of things. Once upon a time, Greg Bird had one of the best camps I’ve ever seen, and now he’s a star in Australia, a long long way from MLB. The Cardinals and Angels were the best teams in 2023’s exhibition schedule, and well...their years didn’t go all that well.

But I don’t care about any of that right now. I don’t really follow other sports — the Florida Gators football program is a little lost — so that first taste of baseball is wonderful. The results of spring do not predict the results of real baseball, but man, if it isn’t fun in the meantime. On Opening Day I will be very serious and when I make my annual predictions I will rely on the wisdom of projections more than the results of exhibition games.

Until then, spring training is a whole lot of fun, and I’m going to allow myself to get caught up in it. It may be meaningless, but for now, it’s bringing that Ideal Laugh.