Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/1/24

February is in the books, which means by the end of this month, regular season baseball will be being played across the majors. The Yankees have a date in Houston on Opening Day less than four weeks from now, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves as there’s still plenty of ramping up to do. Tonight

We’ll have a loaded day on the site as we continue gearing up for the season. In the morning we’ll have more preview content, with Casey previewing the Cubs’ 2024 campaign, and Andrés taking a close look at Clarke Schmidt. Peter will also put out the Brian Cashman Approval Poll for March 2024, and Josh discusses why it’s best to just let hope spring eternal during spring training. And ahead of tonight’s game, Madison will have the answers for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which teams are the best fits for the remaining Boras Three (Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman)?

2. Have you ever sat through a scoreless tie that went nine full innings?