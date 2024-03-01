2024 MLB Season Preview: Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs finished one game out of a playoff spot last season. With a new coach at the helm and much of the core returning, the Cubs will look to compete in the NL Central and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Cubs made the biggest non-player move of the offseason, inking former Brewers manager Craig Counsell to a five-year, $40 million deal—making him the highest-paid manager in baseball history. The Cubs were looking for a fresh perspective after they fired first-time manager David Ross, with the front office emphasizing hiring a proven winner who could bring new ideas to the franchise. They got both in Counsell, who they hope will set the tone for their future on the North Side.

Chicago Cubs

2023 record: 83-79 (2nd, NL Central)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 81-81 (2nd, NL Central)

The Cubs spent much of the offseason with a roster in limbo as Cody Bellinger continued to sit unsigned. Luckily, the Cubs were able to strike a three-year, $80 million deal with the former MVP who is coming off a resurgent season with the club, hitting .307 with a 133 OPS+. The signing solidified their lineup and should put the team in a spot to compete for the playoffs.

Besides Bellinger, the middle infield for the Cubs remains their focal point. In his first season as the starting shortstop for the Cubs, Dansby Swanson won a Gold Glove and made the All-Star team—not bad. His efforts were good enough for a 4.9fWAR, which was top-5 among major league shortstops. He is paired up the middle with fellow Gold Glove winner Nico Hoerner. The former first-round pick collected 43 steals last season while hitting .283. The tandem makes up one of the best fielding middle infields in baseball. These two are core pieces that the Cubs will lean on if they want to return to the playoffs.

As for the other infield positions, it looks like Counsell is going to give Christopher Morel every chance to win the starting job at third base, but despite his power (26 homers in 107 games last season), his fielding remains a question mark. Speaking of question marks, the Cubs have yet to find a replacement for Anthony Rizzo at first base since they traded him to the Yankees in 2021. This offseason the Cubs traded for one of the Dodgers’ top prospects in Michael Busch, whose offensive upside makes him an intriguing piece. He will be given an opportunity to win that first base job, but there is a logjam at both corner infield positions, particularly with the return of Bellinger, who appeared in 59 games at first last season. I think there is a lot to still be decided this spring when it comes to their infield. Will a few players separate themselves from the pack? It will be interesting to see how Counsell deploys his infield to start the season.

Before the Bellinger signing, the Cubs were preparing for Pete Crow-Armstrong to make the Opening Day roster and play a significant role in their outfield plans. But things change quickly in this league, and the Cubs’ top prospect will likely begin the season in Triple-A. The outfield positions are locked with Ian Happ in left, Bellinger in center, and Seiya Suzuki in right. The versatile outfielder, and former Yankee friend, Mike Tauchman will serve as the fourth outfielder. Happ plays every day and is coming off back-to-back Gold Glove seasons, while Suzuki hit .285 with a 124 OPS+ last season. Even if a regression in Bellinger’s numbers is likely, this is a playoff-caliber outfield.

The Cubs lost starter Marcus Stroman to the Yankees in free agency this offseason. They went out and filled that hole when they signed Shota Imanaga to a $53 million contract. The Japanese free agent will look to make an immediate impact for a Cubs rotation that was looking for arms this offseason. He also had a great opening press conference clip, which I may have watched approximately 100 times.

Shōta Imanaga opened his Cubs introductory press conference in the best way possible pic.twitter.com/pS6uNUg51u — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 12, 2024

The ace of the staff remains Justin Steele, who posted a 146 ERA+ and struck out 176 batters in 173.1 innings last season. Steele finished top-5 in NL Cy Young voting and the Cubs will need him to continue his success at the top of the rotation. Kyle Hendricks was solid last season and provides a veteran presence that is perfect for a middle-of-the-rotation role. Jameson Taillon also provides experience but is coming off a tough 2023 season in which he finished with a 4.84 ERA. The Cubs will need more from Taillon this season, particularly from a pitcher who signed on for $68 million last offseason. There is a battle for the fifth and final rotation spot but you have to think with Imanaga adjusting to the major league game that flexibility may be needed in that spot to work in extra rest for not only him but also the veterans in this rotation.

The bullpen was a strength of the Cubs in the middle of the season, helping the team go on a run that positioned them to make the playoffs. But that strength soon began to show cracks, faltering down the stretch. Adding reinforcements became a priority this offseason and the Cubs did that when they signed Héctor Neris to a one-year deal. Neris is dependable, having appeared in 70 games in each of the last three seasons and had a 1.71 ERA in 2023. He adds a reliable late-inning arm to their bullpen. He will be paired with Adbert Alzolay, who took advantage of an opportunity and ran away with the closer’s job last season. Both players provide a flexible 1-2 punch for Counsell to use late in games.

Having a veteran catcher is never a bad idea, particularly on a team with aspirations of making a run at a division title. The Cubs have that in Yan Gomes, who the Cubs decided to keep around when they picked up his club option this offseason. In 2023 Gomes collected over 100 hits for the first time since his All-Star season back in 2018. He will continue to mentor Miguel Amaya, who looks to show he can be the catcher of the future for the Cubs. A position that was in flux a few seasons ago now has a solid foundation as the Cubs move forward into this season.

The NL Central does not look all that fierce, and the aggressive hiring of Counsell and signing of Bellinger indicate a team going after the Division this year. Right now they are projected to finish second behind the Cardinals, but questions remain about how the Cardinals will bounce back from a disappointing season. On paper, this team is talented enough to make the playoffs, and I think Counsell will get enough out of these players to get them there. However, depth is always an issue, particularly when it comes to pitching. Will the Cubs have enough arms to keep them in the race this season?

