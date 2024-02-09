Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/9/24

We’re now within one week of pitchers and catchers, with the Yankees’ first official workout for pitchers and catchers scheduled for next Thursday. That means we’ve reached our last weekend without spring training being underway, and we’re just two weeks away from actual Grapefruit League action kicking off. There’s still lots of big free agent business across the league to be settled, but it’s now looking like camps will start opening with major free agents still left unsigned.

Today, we’ll continue wrapping up our post-Top 100 analysis, with Matt analyzing some honorable mentions from the great Yankees of the latter half of the 20th century, and Kevin providing some overall reflections. Also, Matt previews Scott Effross’ season, with the reliever looking to bounce back from Tommy John surgery, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which player that the Yankees have acquired this offseason not named Juan Soto will have the biggest impact on the 2024 season?

2. How many wins will be required to win the AL East this year?