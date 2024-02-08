Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/8/24

The countdown to Yankees pitchers and catchers reporting is officially under one week. With a full team’s worth of invitees to camp, we’ve got just about all of the faces we should expect to see barring a last-minute signing or trade. Whether or not we’ll actually see that is unclear, but hey — the whole market is still stalled out, so perhaps they’re checking in to see if the prices get low enough.

It remains a quiet time on the site as we head towards the weekend and begin to ramp up for the season. Josh starts us off with a preview of Jasson Domínguez and the many directions his upcoming year can go depending on when he gets back, and then Kevin covers the honorable mentions of our Top 100 series from the early dynasty decades.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What competition do you expect to be the closest in spring training?

2. Who will take over Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s job of mop-up position-player pitcher in a blowout?