Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/8/24

NJ.com | Jimmy Hascup: Over the last few weeks (including the past couple days), the Yankees have been linked to Gio Urshela, the third baseman whom they had traded to the Minnesota Twins in the deal that brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx. Although reports have included the Yankees among the finalists for the infielder, Bryan Hoch believes that the Marlins and Angels are a more likely destination.

MLB.com | Will Leitch: As part of MLB.com’s 2024 season preview, Will Leitch goes through the six teams that he believes to be under the most stress this season. Not surprisingly, the Yankees, whose core of Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole are starting to get up there in age, find themselves on the list, as they look to rebound from an 82-80 campaign and are just three years shy of the longest World Series drought in franchise history.

MLB.com | Joe Trezza: Former Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez had a nice rebound in 2023 with the Padres, belting 19 homers in 72 games to help keep his career alive and working nicely with NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. So after having to accept a minor-league contract last offseason, Sánchez had to wait a bit, but he got a guaranteed deal this time around. He’s signed a one-year, $7 million pact with the Brewers that includes a mutual option for 2025. Go Gary go.

NBC Connecticut | Dave Peck: The Hartford Yard Goats, the Colorado Rockies’ Double-A affiliate, announced yesterday that former Yankees shortstop Bobby Meacham will be their new manager. Originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 1981 draft, Meacham spent his entire six-year career in pinstripes. Since the end of his playing career, he has bounced around the coaching circuits: among other roles, he served as the Yankees’ third-base coach in 2008, managed Toronto’s Triple-A ballclub from 2017 to 2019, an assistant on Joe Girardi’s staff in Philly from 2020 until the manager’s firing in 2022, and most recently as the bench coach for Colorado’s Triple-A squad.*

*Yes, it’s a multi-story day about former Yankees. Blame the slow news cycle!