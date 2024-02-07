Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/7/24

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: After much hype this offseason, Spencer Jones has been invited to big-league camp (along with 25 others). It’ll be the first time we get to see the top prospect step into the batter’s box against big league pitching. Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez both splashed onto the scene in the spring. Will Jones be next to push the envelope?

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Zack Britton recently went on the YouTube live show, Foul Territory, and discussed a theme we’ve hear over the offseason about the poor communication style when it comes to the Yankees disseminating analytical information. This is interesting coming from Britton, given the many success stories in the bullpen, rotation, and farm system. The sentiment had been felt by Aaron Judge and other minor league hitters, but this is the first pitcher who referenced it during the new Matt Blake regime. Regardless of his opinion, the results say otherwise.

MLB.com | Michael Clair: One of the more amazing baseball photos from 2023 occurred in Bhutan, in the shadow of that Buddha Dordenma statue. If you missed the original story that ran with it, check it out here. There’s an awesome follow-up to it planned for 2024, as the the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees’ High-A affiliate) will be hosting a Bhutan Baseball Day in August. The Bhutanese players will be in attendance. Go see them if you can! It sounds like it will be a very cool event.

SNY | Danny Abriano: After building up considerable depth in the outfield, the Yankees are may be looking to do the same in the infield. Despite having a full rotation of players and quality prospect in Oswald Peraza, they have reported interest in former Yankee, Gio Urshela. Gio is coming off an average year in Anaheim after being traded there last winter, but his .292 batting average would please the traditionally minded folk. In terms of vibes, it would be great to have Gio around. In terms of getting the most out of their roster, it’s probably best if they give that role to Peraza.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: If you’re looking for an in-depth analysis of the new Yankees reliever, Caleb Ferguson, here it is. Ferguson’s profile is interesting, and most importantly, very different from other relievers in the Yankees’ bullpen. He doesn’t really partition his pitch mix depending on what hitter is at the plate, but the pitches do work differently against both sides. In terms of what we can expect the Yankees to change, it’s not exactly clear. A team like the Dodgers is typically darn good at optimizing these things, but to be fair, they don’t have a Matt Blake.

Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame | Scott Crawford: Lastly, congratulations to former Yankees Jimmy Key and Russell Martin! The 1996 World Series champion and the 2011 All-Star were each named to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Key pitched nine years for the Blue Jays and helped them win it all in ‘92, while Martin is of course one of the best Canadian-born players in MLB history (and had his own solid Jays tenure).