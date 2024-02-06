Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/6/24

The Athletic | Keith Law: It’s prospect ranking season. And while some publications have been bullish on the state of the Yankees’ farm, Keith Law is... not so much. Only three pinstriped prospects make his top 100, headlined by “El Marciano” Jasson Domínguez at 21. Everson Pereira (63) and Roderick Arias (98) join him. Conspicuously absent: Spencer Jones. Also missing: the recently departed Drew Thorpe. As Josh pointed out in the chat yesterday, does this mean we already won the Soto trade?

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The trade for Caleb Ferguson that Andrew discussed yesterday wasn’t the only Yankees transaction afoot. Nearly a decade after the Yankees first signed Diego Castillo as part of their 2014 international free agent class, he is on the move from the Yankees (again). New York sent him to Pittsburgh as part of the deal that brought incumbent closer Clay Holmes to the Bronx. After a couple of other stops, the Yankees claimed him off waivers from the Mets last month. Now, he’s headed to Philly. Best luck, Diego.

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: I don’t know how many of y’all have paid attention to the offseason, but the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t care about being a fully operational Death Star. They’re going full Starkiller Base. The Dodgers’ offseason blitzkrieg of Major League Baseball prompted Perry to take a look at baseball’s superteams, those clubs that pair an “assembling process... with realistic aspirations of greatness.” Of interest for Yankee fans, the ‘27 club, and the ‘09 roster (our most recent championship team), are among those Perry examines.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: The Yankee beat writer takes a look at five lineups we could see from the club this season. Some of it is a bit unsurprising, but he explores two “what-ifs” that could result in some exciting lineups. First, what if sophomore Anthony Volpe figures it out at the plate? The fourth lineup Kirschner explores has Volpe eventually leading off, with the expectation his OBP will be considerably higher than last season. Second, what if Domínguez is back and mashing in the second half? Volpe, Soto, Judge, and The Martian atop the lineup might be a 99th-percentile outcome for ‘24 but holy lightning. Would that be fun.