Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/6/24

At last, the Yankees have made a move to address their bullpen. They didn’t sign any of the relievers they were rumored to be interested in, and instead made their second trade with the Dodgers this offseason, bringing in lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson. The 27-year-old has posted good numbers the last few seasons when he’s been healthy, and will look to fill the hole left by Wandy Peralta’s departure to San Diego.

Today, give a warm welcome to our newest contributor, Dominic Lanza, who will debut with an analysis of what Ferguson brings to the table. Also, Sam gives a call to Gary Sánchez, Peter examines Devin Williams as a trade target, and Esteban previews Gerrit Cole’s 2024 season. And, last but not least, Josh writes up Babe Ruth, the greatest baseball player of all time and the obvious number one on our Top 100.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does Caleb Ferguson’s addition mean the Yankees are done with adding pitching this winter?

2. If Ferguson does cap off the Yankees’ pitching spending, would you be surprised that they didn’t sign any major league relievers in free agency?