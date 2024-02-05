Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s that time of year once again. Some of the Yankees’ players are already down in Tampa getting reps in and shaking off the rust of a long offseason, but in little more than a week’s time pitchers and catchers will report to camp and shortly after that the 2024 Yankees will be gathered together for the first time. Expectations are high and the pressure is higher for this team to push past their ceiling and return to the World Series, but before any of that can be focused on we have to start with the basics.

Barring a last-minute signing or two, this team will for the second year in a row enter camp with several question marks still hanging over the roster. A solution to the rotation was found when they signed Marcus Stroman, but the depth right behind them is unclear and the bullpen is still short an arm or two. Likewise, the infield has many familiar faces but there’s a lack of clarity on whether they will all make it through the year as a unit. Will there be any surprising names to make a case for themselves in camp this year? Will Juan Soto get hounded by extension questions even though he’s made his case to hit free agency clear? Are the Yankees favored to retake the division with how the offseason played out, or will they have their work cut out for them? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of February 8th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.