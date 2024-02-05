Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/5/24

We’re mere weeks away from spring training getting into full swing, and seeing the swings of two of baseball’s premier outfielders on the same team. As we start to shake off the cold of winter (hopefully quickly too, if a certain groundhog is to be believed), the hype of a new season is building and we cannot wait to dig into what this 2024 team is actually going to be.

This week opens up with Andrew introducing our yearly tradition ahead of spring training: the roster season preview. We’ll be going over each of the players currently on the 26-man roster as well as those with a decent chance at breaking camp with the team, and John has the first entry with Oswaldo Cabrera up at the plate. Andrés has our penultimate piece of the Top 100 Yankees series focusing on the storied career of the Mick, Peter wraps up our division rivals scouting with a look at the Orioles’ projections, and I’ll be back later in the day to open up the mailbag for this week’s prompts.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s your optimism level on the Yankees’ season leading into camp?

2. Which Yankee do you think will have the most surprising start to the season?