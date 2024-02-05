Presenting the 2024 Yankees Roster Season Preview

Maybe it was the unusual postseason that did not feature the Yankees at all. Maybe it’s the sheer excitement of Juan Soto being a Yankee. Maybe it’s just the pure, baseball-loving genes that reemerge near the outset of every spring training, no matter how irritating the previous year ended. But boy, am I ready for Yankees baseball.

So with that, we are starting our 2024 season preview series even earlier than normal. We’re just ready to write about the guys who will almost definitely be on the Opening Day roster, or at least names to follow in the minors! There are always some surprises in spring training and unexpected injuries, so the people we run through will be subject to change, but we will endeavor to hit the most important players in Yankees camp.

So follow along with us! This post will live in the top area of our front page throughout spring training and April, serving as the tracker for all of our season previews. The links will be updated daily as new players are profiled. You can see our tentative schedule below.

Oswaldo Cabrera - February 5

Gerrit Cole - February 6

Nestor Cortes - February 7

Jasson Domínguez - February 8

Scott Effross - February 9

Trent Grisham - February 12

Victor González - February 13

Ian Hamilton - February 14

Clay Holmes - February 15

Aaron Judge - February 16

Tommy Kahnle - February 19

DJ LeMahieu - February 20

Jonathan Loáisiga - February 21

Ron Marinaccio - February 22

Oswald Peraza - February 23

Everson Pereira - February 26

Nick Ramirez - February 27

Anthony Rizzo - February 28

Carlos Rodón - February 29

Clarke Schmidt - March 1

Juan Soto - March 4

Giancarlo Stanton - March 5

Marcus Stroman - March 6

Gleyber Torres - March 7

Jose Trevino - March 8

Alex Verdugo - March 11

Anthony Volpe - March 12

Luke Weaver - March 13

Austin Wells - March 14

Clayton Beeter - March 15

Spencer Jones - March 18

Luis Gil - March 19

Chase Hampton - March 20

Jorbit Vivas - March 21

Will Warren - March 22

Player order and selection subject to change following any future Yankees transactions.