Presenting the 2024 Yankees Roster Season Preview

Maybe it was the unusual postseason that did not feature the Yankees at all. Maybe it’s the sheer excitement of Juan Soto being a Yankee. Maybe it’s just the pure, baseball-loving genes that reemerge near the outset of every spring training, no matter how irritating the previous year ended. But boy, am I ready for Yankees baseball.
So with that, we are starting our 2024 season preview series even earlier than normal. We’re just ready to write about the guys who will almost definitely be on the Opening Day roster, or at least names to follow in the minors! There are always some surprises in spring training and unexpected injuries, so the people we run through will be subject to change, but we will endeavor to hit the most important players in Yankees camp.
So follow along with us! This post will live in the top area of our front page throughout spring training and April, serving as the tracker for all of our season previews. The links will be updated daily as new players are profiled. You can see our tentative schedule below.
Oswaldo Cabrera - February 5
Gerrit Cole - February 6
Nestor Cortes - February 7
Jasson Domínguez - February 8
Scott Effross - February 9
Trent Grisham - February 12
Victor González - February 13
Ian Hamilton - February 14
Clay Holmes - February 15
Aaron Judge - February 16
Tommy Kahnle - February 19
DJ LeMahieu - February 20
Jonathan Loáisiga - February 21
Ron Marinaccio - February 22
Oswald Peraza - February 23
Everson Pereira - February 26
Nick Ramirez - February 27
Anthony Rizzo - February 28
Carlos Rodón - February 29
Clarke Schmidt - March 1
Juan Soto - March 4
Giancarlo Stanton - March 5
Marcus Stroman - March 6
Gleyber Torres - March 7
Jose Trevino - March 8
Alex Verdugo - March 11
Anthony Volpe - March 12
Luke Weaver - March 13
Austin Wells - March 14
Clayton Beeter - March 15
Spencer Jones - March 18
Luis Gil - March 19
Chase Hampton - March 20
Jorbit Vivas - March 21
Will Warren - March 22
Player order and selection subject to change following any future Yankees transactions.
