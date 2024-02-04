Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/4/24

It’s a sad day on the baseball calendar when the stinky White Sox making multiple trades stands out as the biggest news. I suppose you could throw the possible Phil Maton/Rays match up there too, but that doesn’t seem definite yet. Anyway, hurry back soon, real baseball. It’s on the way! But we miss it.

Today on the site, Matt will present a different kind of Top Yankees list, namely one that focuses on some Hall of Fame names who didn’t make the cut for one reason or another. He’ll also be on the more standard Top-100 beat with one of the greatest players who ever lived coming in at third on the countdown as we near the end of our series. Estevão will continue our AL East rundown with a look at main takeaways from the Rays projections, and John will do the weekly social media spotlight.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Whose offseason strategy has confused you the most of the 30 MLB teams?

2. What’s your optimism level about the Knicks now that the Lakers have snapped their nine-game winning streak?