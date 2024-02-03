Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/3/24

New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees are going places. Physical, tangible places, that is. According to a team announcement, they will play an international series in Mexico City on March 24 and 25 against Diablos Rojos de México from the Mexican League at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. The squad will be split because New York has to play their last Grapefruit League games on those dates (against the Tigers and Phillies, respectively), in anticipation of Opening Day on March 28.

Mexico City will also host a couple of regular season games in April between the Astros and the Rockies on April 27 and 28.

NJ Advance Media | Bridget Hyland: Baseball America ranked the 30 farm systems in MLB, and the Yankees are certified by the top analysts in the industry as a top ten unit.

They have six Yankees on their Top 100 list: Jasson Domínguez (16), Spencer Jones (46), Everson Pereira (67), Roderick Arias (68), Austin Wells (71) and Chase Hampton (72). The Bombers are ninth among all 30 teams, better than the 16th they were at this time last year.

Baseball America wrote that concerns about the quality of the Yankees’ farm have been “a tad overblown” and that they “churn out useful pitchers, while the team’s lower levels are filled with high-ceiling, high-risk prospects.”

NJ Advance Media | Bridget Hyland: Joe Girardi has been out of MLB dugouts since he was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. Per Jack Curry, the former Yankees manager will be joining the YES Network as an analyst for the 2024 campaign. Girardi’s last gig came with Marquee Sports Network, broadcasting games for the Chicago Cubs.

Girardi took over the Yanks as manager in 2008 and won the World Series a year later. He remained in his position until 2017. With New York, he also won three rings as a player in 1996, 1998, and 1999.

Talkin’ Yanks via Twitter: We often put too much weight on offseason workouts: the truth is that there is much more than a player’s physique to indicate a potential breakout or a good season, generally speaking.

However, there is no question that both Juan Soto and Oswald Peraza have been putting in the work at the gym and look in tip-top shape. The former is looking for a life-changing payday after the 2024 season, and the latter is trying to improve his offensive output and secure his future with the organization.