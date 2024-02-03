Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/3/24

If the Yankees are done with, or are at least taking a break from, substantive roster moves, can I interest you in some travel plans? MLB announced yesterday that the Yankees will wrap up spring training in Mexico City. On March 24 and 25, the Yankees will take on the Diablos Rojos del México, the most decorated franchise in the Mexican Baseball League. Should be a fun time!

Today, Madison brings us into the top five on the Top 100, with none other than Derek Jeter. Also, Casey looks at hypothetical Sophomore of the Year winners from past years, Peter takes a look at the ZiPS projections for the Red Sox, and Noah analyzes how the Yankees can approach facing the new ace in the AL East.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does the Corbin Burnes trade make the Orioles the AL East favorites?

2. Will Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell sign before pitchers and catchers report?