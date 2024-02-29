Yankees 0, Marlins 0: Spring training baseball!

Every time you go to a ballgame, you have a chance to see something you’ve never seen before. I’m not going to say that today’s result was unique, but for the 8,361 people at Steinbrenner Field, it’s something you don’t see very often. The Yankees were held scoreless, but so were the Marlins, and in fine spring training form, today’s game ended in a 0-0 draw.

One thing I really like about pitching prospect Clayton Beeter is how quickly he works. I was unable to watch this one outside of social media game footage, so relying on MLB Gameday and the Marlins radio feed, you could pick up that he was setting a tempo for himself. I think this is a knock-on effect of players now coming up pitching under a clock for multiple seasons, their internal clock has had to match the one in the outfield in a way that, say, Max Scherzer’s didn’t to start 2023.

Beeter threw 30 of his 47 pitches for strikes, punching out a quartet of Marlins while walking one. It’s easy to see what the Yankees like in him, with a power fastball, but I thought his gutsiest pitch was a sweeper at the top of the zone to freeze Avisaíl García in a big spot:

Clayton Beeter escapes trouble in the first with his second strikeout pic.twitter.com/6RhTBTv6Yx — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 29, 2024

Spring games don’t mean all that much; a lot of times, fans don’t even know if there’s something specific a player is trying to work on. For whatever it’s worth, I really like that Beeter trusts his secondary stuff in the zone. It’s 0-2, so a sweeper as a waste pitch would make all the sense in the world. Instead, it’s up, tailing away but very much in the zone, and García sits there and watches it. Big fan of that kind of attitude from a pitcher.

The first seven guys in the Yankee starting lineup were all bats we’d expect to be regular contributors in 2024, but they were rather stymied by opposing starter Ryan Weathers (son of key ‘96 Yankees playoff bullpen arm David Weathers). The Weatherman fanned five Yanks in his 2.2 innings of work. Like Beeter, Weathers featured a fastball and sweeper, using the heater to engineer half of his whiffs on the day.

We did get a little bit of action from two guys that are going to have to take steps forward this year:

Giancarlo Stanton showing off his new form with a sharp single: pic.twitter.com/CqslIGBH5Q — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 1, 2024

As I will elaborate on tomorrow, I will be getting excited about this kind of stuff. Both Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe need to be forces at the plate to make the lineup as dangerous as it can be, and while good spring ABs don’t guarantee good June ABs, I’ll sure feel a whole lot better about it all.

Of course those would be the only two hits the Yankees managed on the day, not that the Marlins did any better. I was happy with the zippy nature of the game, even if having to deal with Gameday was annoying, By the eighth I was openly rooting for a scoreless tie, and the clubs obliged me in the end.

Exhibition ball comes back tomorrow, with the Yankees and Gerrit Cole welcoming the Blue Jays to Tampa for a 6:35pm Eastern. Maybe we’ll see a run!

Box Score