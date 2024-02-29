New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins: Clayton Beeter vs. Ryan Weathers

After the day off yesterday, we get a new round of exhibition baseball from Tampa, as the Yankees take on the Marlins in Grapefruit League action. Clayton Beeter, one of the on-the-rise pitching prospects who could see MLB time in 2024, will be on the hill for the second time this spring. He struck out a trio of Tigers in his only other appearance, although Detroit did tag him for two runs.

Recent free agent signee Tim Anderson will make his spring debut for the Marlins, batting second and at his customary shortstop. The 30-year old signed a one year, $5 million deal with the Fish last week, although any Yankee fan is already familiar with Anderson’s White Sox tenure.

Unfortunately, this outing will only be watchable through the YES streaming app. If you’re already a YES subscriber, you can download the app here. Be sure to check out those gambling features! /s

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 6:30 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: FOX Sports AM940

Online stream: YES App

