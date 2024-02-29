Yankees fans offer solid offseason grade, but still have concerns

Pitchers and catchers have reported, position players are in camp, and the Grapefruit League season is underway with exhibition games galore. Tomorrow, March begins, and in just a little while, it’ll be Opening Day. The promise of meaningful baseball is in the air, but there’s still time to look back on the Yankees’ offseason.

There is some overlap between the group in Yankees camp and the club that closed out the disappointing 2023 at 82-80. Team leaders Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole are still at the forefront, and enough other regulars from last year are so entrenched — be it by payroll obligations or long-term plans — that it’s not like they were vanishing overnight. But there were key changes to the roster, most notably in the outfield. The offense deeply disappointed last year, so the Yankees went out and traded for superstar Juan Soto in addition to expected contributors Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham. Former rival Marcus Stroman has joined the starting rotation as a free agent, and new arms Caleb Ferguson and Victor González are also out in the bullpen after coming over in trades with the Dodgers.

The Yankees lost some depth to get most of those players. Up-and-comer Michael King is now in San Diego, as are longtime reserve catcher Kyle Higashioka, and 2023 rookies Randy Vásquez and Jhony Brito. Veteran reliever Wandy Peralta was allowed to walk as a free agent, joining the Padres’ party, and former All-Star Luis Severino signed with the Mets. That’s the short version of the departures, anyway; Photo Day tells the story of more.

So with all those changes, how did Yankees fans grade the offseason?

A solid B seems appropriate. Simply getting a game-changer like Soto is a big step toward making your offseason respectable in wake of a subpar showing by the bats. Stroman also goes a long way toward raising the floor of the rotation; he’s averaged 160 innings in every season he’s played since 2019 and only two Yankees starters posted even 110 last year.

That being said, I understand why 80 percent of the respondents were reluctant to call this an “A” effort. Even with Stroman in the fold alongside the ace Cole, the starting rotation is littered with question marks. Last offseason’s big addition, Carlos Rodón, was a complete dud in 2023, both in terms of health and on-field performance. Nestor Cortes wasn’t much better in either regard following an All-Star 2022. Clarke Schmidt was healthy, but only OK at best in terms of actual results, and while King was excellent in the second half, he had to be the heart of the Soto deal. New York could really use someone else like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, but they remain on the market, and Dylan Cease hasn’t been traded from the White Sox, either.

So it’s hardly a surprise to see starting pitching ranked as such a notable concern ahead of Opening Day.

Do you think Yankees fans got this one right? How would you have graded the offseason, if you missed voting in the poll? Jump into the comments and let us know.

