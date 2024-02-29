Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/29/24

Today’s a special day we only get once every four years, giving us one more day until the first month with real baseball. A lengthy wait, I’m sure we could all agree, but March is right around the corner still and there’s plenty of spring ball to get us to the promised land. Regardless, we’ve got to fill the time on this extra day somehow, I suppose, so let’s get into the rundown for what we’ve got in store.

Alex has a double-feature today and a double-preview, first covering the archrival Red Sox and how they look to stack up in 2024 before jumping into Carlos Rodón’s case for a rebound year that he desperately needs. In-between those pieces Matt has a fun time going over some of the most famous leaps that Yankees players have made on the field, and afterwards Esteban got the opportunity to talk to Yankee legend Bernie Williams and logged their discussion for y’all. Finally, Andrés shines the spotlight on little-known reliever Bryce Warrecker for a job well-done in Sunday’s split-squad action.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network App

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which former Yankee-turned-instructor would you want to run into if you attended spring training?

2. Will the Red Sox finish last in the division for the third-straight year, or will a new face take their place?