Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Carlos Rodón

Amid the Aaron Judge drama last offseason, the Yankees shelled out another nine-figure deal, a six-year, $162 million one to Carlos Rodón. He was coming off of two seasons as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, and earned that huge deal with the Yanks. Despite this, Rodón’s first season in pinstripes was a disaster. Between chronic injuries and downright bad performance, the left-hander needs a bounce back campaign in the worst way, and so do the Yankees.

2023 Stats: 14 GS, 64.1 IP, 6.85 ERA, 5.79 FIP, 5.30 xFIP, 1.45 WHIP, 8.95 K/9, 3.92 BB/9, 2.10 HR/9, -0.2 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 29 GS, 151.0 IP, 3.86 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, 10.39 K/9, 2.76 BB/9, 1.18 HR/9, 3.2 fWAR

If there was something that could go wrong for Carlos Rodón in 2023, it did. He didn’t appear in a game until July, and when he did, the results were far from what the Yankees were hoping for when they brought him on board. It was a stark difference for the 30-year-old, who was a star over the two prior seasons, as his ERA jumped by nearly four runs, and his FIP more than doubled. He was only able to pitch in 64.1 innings in 2023, and they were easily some of his worst.

Injuries were the foundation of Rodón’s poor season last year, and the time he missed in the first half was due to a forearm strain and what was described as a “chronic” back issue — not an ideal start to a six-year contract. When he did finally take the mound, things went about as poorly as they could. He began the year giving up two runs in 5.1, and that was about as good as it got, he surrendered 10 earned runs over his next two starts, and shortly thereafter went back on the IL due to a hamstring strain. Rodón didn’t get back into game action until late August, and his September stretch was mired by more poor performance as well as bouts of poor composure as a teammate.

He was still throwing hard, but his strikeout rate dropped by 11 percentage points, and his walk rate jumped up to near 10 percent. On top of those concerning trends, he was giving up the hardest contact of his career, and combined that with allowing more balls hit into the air, not exactly the combo a pitcher is looking for. It was all capped with an eight-run performance without recording an out in his final start of the year against the Royals.

With this lost year behind him, he and the Yankees desperately need him to return close to form. ZiPS believes in a very solid rebound, with a 3.70 FIP and a bumped up K rate. It’s an encouraging sign at least, and doesn’t feel like a stretch given how dominant he was in the two years prior. Also on the positive side, the left-hander looked great in his first spring training start on Sunday, tossing 2.2 innings and striking out five Blue Jays.

It was encouraging to see him get some whiffs in his brief outing, as was seeing him debut the new cutter. Over the last two seasons Rodón combined to use his four seamer and slider about 90 percent of the time, with the heater being around 60 of that. Given his breakdown in 2023, adding another look seems like a reasonable move, and the Yankees have plenty of experience implementing the pitch.

Like a handful of fellow Yankees who endured injury-riddled and major down years in 2023, a successful rebound from Rodón is crucial to their success. Gerrit Cole feels as close to a sure bet as one can be, but backed up elsewhere by Marcus Stroman and another rebound-seeker in Nestor Cortes, Rodón likely needs to be the number-two guy in this rotation if the Yankees are at full strength. He clearly has the talent to be a top of the line starter, and if he can regain even some of that dominance, this Yankee rotation will look a whole lot different than it did in 2023.