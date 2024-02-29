Yankees Sequence of the Week: Bryce Warrecker says hello

Spring training is the perfect opportunity for MLB teams to host all kinds of players in camp. Established stars, future stars, unheralded prospects, and veterans fighting for one last spot all co-exist in the same space for weeks, sharing stories, training, and honing their skills for the upcoming season.

On Sunday, during the Yankees’ split-squad 4-0 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies, they sent a 2023 draftee to the mound. It was Bryce Warrecker, a 20th rounder out of Cal Poly who didn’t pitch in the minor leagues last year. Warrecker, a 22-year-old righty, pitched for the California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) at the NCAA level. He posted a 5.39 ERA in three seasons, from 2021 to 2023.

On that Sunday’s game, he faced just one batter: Phillies right fielder Matt Kroon. The battle appeared to be leaning towards the hitter initially, but Warrecker came back in impressive fashion with three straight sweepers. Here is a breakdown of the whole at-bat:

Pitch 1 (0-0 count, fastball)

Warrecker tries to hit the low and outside corner with his fastball, a pitch that clocked at 92.6 mph, but misses badly. The offering appears to have a lot of movement: if he ever masters its command or unlocks extra velocity, it could mean big, big things for the right-hander.

Pitch 2 (1-0 count, fastball)

After missing the 0-0 fastball in the zone, Warrecker again tries to hit the corner with the 92.6 mph heater. The result, as you can see, wasn’t satisfactory. He is now behind 2-0 in the count after failing to locate his fastball in the strike zone. The pitch appears to have some natural cutting action, but as long as he can’t get even close to the strike zone, Warrecker’s ceiling will be capped no matter how good his sweeper is. But hey, the latter is really, really special as you are about to watch.

Pitch 3 (2-0 count, sweeper)

The batter, upon recognizing the pitch at the start of its trajectory, raises his hands — apparently, he believed it was a high fastball. However, it tumbled down and landed belt-high near the outer part of the zone. This pitch came in at 82.8 mph and had 34 inches of vertical break and 14 of horizontal break. That kind of movement profile at such a high speed is rare, and not easy to find.

Pitch 4 (2-1 count, sweeper)

Still down 2-1 in the count, Warrecker goes to the sweeper again, this time seeming like the hitter is about to take a pitch in the inner part of the zone. However, it sweeps back and thanks to its 20 inches of horizontal break, it lands near the middle of the plate but a bit low. Called strike two.

Pitch 5 (2-2 count, sweeper)

This pitch in particular was pure filth. Kroon thinks he is getting a pitch down the middle, so he offers to it only to find nothing once its 38 inches of vertical break and 24 (!) inches of horizontal break take it out of the zone. He would have gotten a ball had he stopped himself, but how can one blame him?

Warrecker’s sweeper is something to behold. He can throw it for called strikes, sneaking into the zone through the back door, and he can go for the kill with it thanks to his insane movement profile. It’s definitely versatile and he can play with its location.

That last 82 MPH pitch had a revised horizontal of 26".



That combo of velo and gloveside horizontal is insane.



There was only 1 pitch thrown for a swinging strike in all MLB games last year with at least that velo and gloveside horizontal. https://t.co/SrEHFnlnMI — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) February 26, 2024

The sample size is about the smallest you can find (just five pitches), but the Yankees have obviously played a role in shaping his sweeper and making it what it is now, combined with the pitcher’s talent and physical gifts.

Evidently, the fastball is still a work in progress, but that’s OK: Warrecker is not going to pitch at the MLB level this year. Instead, he will be placed in full season ball to let him develop his heater and his location. Since he stands at 6-foot-8, there is the feeling he could unlock some more velocity with time and reps. Command and control are just as important, though. He does have a rock-solid weapon already with that powerful, versatile sweeper. Hopefully he can keep developing and we see him in the majors eventually.