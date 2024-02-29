Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/29/24

The Athletic ($) | Chris Kirschner: Juan Soto sat down with Kirschner to talk about his thoughts on being traded to the Yankees, the movement during his career, and other reflections about his young, outstanding career. Most relevant to the Yankees, he was asked about hitting in front of Aaron Judge and how he thinks it’ll impact his performance. Soto gave thoughtful responses to each question Kirschner asked, making it a must read.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: The Yankees have been endlessly playing with the last few spots on the 40-man roster for the last two months. The most recent addition, former Blue Jays/Marlins prospect Jordan Groshans, has already been designated for assignment after the team claimed utilityman Jahmai Jones off waivers. Jones was waived by the Brewers, but was a top-100 prospect with the Angels a handful of years ago and has played parts of three MLB seasons, albeit only 36 games in total.

FanGraphs | Davy Andrews: Andrews conducted an investigation into how often hitters turn their hard-hit batted balls into home runs. Unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge was among the leaders in converting those batted balls into long balls. Other names that appeared alongside Judge are premier power guys such as Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso. This is an interesting way into looking out some hitters sell out, how some hitters are just flat out great (like Judge), and how some hitters have uber fly ball approaches.

Baseball Prospectus | Jonathan Judge: For all the nerds out there, Jonathan Judge has a treat for you. If you’re interested in the nitty gritty details that going into modeling performance (in this case baserunning), then this piece will give you a perfect idea of what goes into that. It’s thorough, clear, and incredibly interesting for those interested in the work behind the curtains.