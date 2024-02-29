Celebrating a Yankees Leap Day

Today is quite literally something that only comes around once every couple years. If you take a look at your calendar, you’ll see today is February 29th for the first time in a little bit, as the globe has it’s quadrennial leap year in 2024. The holiday, or whatever you want to call it, of “Leap Day” exists because the earth’s rotation around the sun technically lasts about 365.25 days, therefore, we have add one extra day every four years to get back to about even.

That being said, it also gives us a chance to celebrate a different type of “Leap Day.” In honor of this February 29th, let’s dig into the video archives and take a look at some of the best leaps in Yankees’ history.

The Yankees’ July 23, 2019 win over the Twins is one of the most memorable regular season games in recent memory. After multiple late inning comebacks, lead changes, and rallies, it all ended on Aaron Hicks flying through the air to make a catch and prevent yet another swing in the score.

Going off just the plays themselves, Ken Griffey Sr. ascending the left field wall in Yankee Stadium in a 1985 game against the Red Sox is one of the most visually fun to watch. His Yankee tenure is arguably more known for poisoning the well of a certain son of his — who also had a penchant for the spectacular — from wanting to play for the team though.

Dave Winfield’s Yankee career has a slight shadow cast over it, mainly due to stuff he had to deal with from George Steinbrenner over the years, and not really because of his play. Make no mistake, Winfield was a spectacular player.

Leaping may be a bit of an exaggeration for this one as Aaron Judge is tall enough that he didn’t have to jump too much to make this catch. That being said, it’s one of the more impactful ones on this list. Judge’s grab helped preserve a 0-0 tie in Game 3 of the 2017 ALDS, a game the Yankees eventually won 1-0. Had they lost that game, Cleveland would have swept them out of the playoffs. Instead, they won that game, and then won the next two to rally back from a 2-0 deficit and advance to the ALCS.

Hm, this Judge guy is pretty good.

What? Let’s just call this one a “horizontal leap.” In terms of iconic plays from Derek Jeter’s career, this one is probably on the shortlist, and I’m not in the business of getting yelled at for leaving it off this list.

The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry always has a bit of juice to it, but if often felt at it’s most do-or-die in the early and mid 2000s, which produced some of it’s most memorable moments. A good one of those moments is Melky Cabrera’s catch of a would-be Manny Ramirez home run that helped preserve a 2-1 win in 2006.

In terms of impressiveness, this one from Adeiny Hechavarría is one of the best.

It’s not only players that can pull off leaping grabs. Sometimes a ball kid can get involved on a foul ball.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s 2023 didn’t go ideally, but he was a lot of fun when he first came up in 2022. One moment that exemplifies that is him making a home run robbery in the first at-bat of his first ever MLB game in right field after he had only ever played 18 professional innings at the position prior to that game.

Frankly, there are plenty more to choose from as well. As we celebrate this year’s Leap Day, tell us your favorite Yankee’s leaping catch or play.