How well did the Yankees do in the offseason?

Baseball is back, and while there’s still some moving pieces from a sluggish offseason waiting to find a fit, the Yankees seemingly have everything in place for the 2024 season should nothing fall into their lap last minute. It was a dramatically different offseason than normal, as befits a team coming off of their first missed postseason in seven years, and one splash in particular stands out above the rest.

It’s no secret that the Yankees pushed the all-in button to improve their offense when they traded for Juan Soto, one of the best bats in baseball and entering his walk year with the chance to do some major damage now paired with another superstar in Aaron Judge. The cost was steep, as the Yankees sent a contingent of pitching headlined by Michael King out west to San Diego, but they did get outfielder Trent Grisham alongside Soto in the deal. Right before that blockbuster went down, the front office hedged their bets and added another outfielder, getting Alex Verdugo from their archrivals in Boston for a trio of pitchers.

If the name of the game in the first half of the offseason was trading away pitching depth, the primary focus in the second half was adding back to the major league pitching staff. It started with a pursuit of the sensational Japanese starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but when they missed out on signing him they went to some smaller avenues. First, they traded prospect Trey Sweeney to the Dodgers in a deal that got them reliever Victor González, and signed relievers Cody Poteet and Luke Weaver in free agency. Their big addition to the starting rotation came when Marcus Stroman inked a two-year deal, and another trade with the Dodgers netted them reliever Caleb Ferguson, who could step into the late-inning role that Wandy Peralta left when he signed with San Diego.

In total, the Yanks made one massive addition to the offense and another solid addition to raise the floor, whiffed on a major addition to the rotation but added a good arm in Stroman, and did more than their usual tinkering with a bullpen that was the best in the league but still projects to be very strong. It’s a lot of change for a roster that clearly needed some, but was it enough? Did they hit the right areas of concern? That’s where we want your opinion.

We’re opening up our SB Nation Reacts again as we approach the 2024 season, and out of the gate we want to know what you thought of the Yankees’ offseason. What grade would you give what they accomplished, and where is your concern most centered on heading into Opening Day? Vote in the poll below, sound off in the comments, and we’ll be back to report the results:

