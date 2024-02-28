Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/28/24

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: (subscription required) A major reason why the Yankees were unable to acquire a top pitcher on the trade market this winter was a refusal to deal Spencer Jones, the apparent left-handed clone of Aaron Judge, who has a serious argument as the team’s top prospect. It’s only spring training, but the (very) early impressions this February suggest the Yankees are right to keep him off-limits. The 6-foot-6 outfielder has drawn regular trade interest, has received rave reviews from executives around the league, and — most importantly — been eager to pick the brain of the captain himself.

Defector | Jen Ramos Eisen: Being an 18-year-old kid learning how to navigate the world on your own is difficult; doing that in a foreign country, far away from your family, where you don’t speak the language is almost impossible. And yet, that is the reality that international minor leaguers face every single day. Unlike college students, however, who have on-campus resources designed to help them acclimate to life on their own, minor-league baseball players rely “on the benevolence of underpaid minor league staff, underpaid minor-league team employees, and other still-underpaid minor-league players to help everyone get by.” Despite major victories that have been won by the new minor-league players’ union, international minor leaguers are still largely ignored by the league: Major League Baseball’s press team never responded to Ramos Eisen’s requests for comment — and she reached out four times.

Please, make some time to read this. It is yet another example of how Major League Baseball cares about nothing more than the bottom line, with no regard for the players who make the game.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Do you Snell that? Yep, that’s right — another day, another Blake Snell report. Once again, Jon Heyman is reporting that the Yankees are still in negotiations with the reigning NL Cy Young, in spite of the fact that Jack Curry reported a few days back that a match between the two was unlikely. Nothing really has changed on this front, although Adams does note that the Yankees have still at least internally talked about a reunion with Jordan Montgomery (who should come a bit cheaper).

Uni Watch | Paul Lukas: This isn’t Yankees-related, strictly speaking, but it is the biggest story in Major League Baseball right now. The new jerseys produced by Nike and Fanatics have been received about as poorly as you can expect: the numbers and patches look flat, the names on the back of the jerseys are so small and have such a high curve that they look like basketball jerseys, the MLB logo on the back of the neck looks like it’s floating in space, the pants are ill-fitting and see-through, and the colors are frequently off — and that’s not even going into how both the jerseys the players are wearing and the ones the fans are able to buy look like cheap knock-offs made by somebody who used MLB 09: The Show as a model.

Well, in the midst of this controversy, you may have noticed that the Kansas City Royals have the large letters on the backs of their jerseys, which makes the names look much less stupid even with the ridiculous arch. How did they accomplish this? Well, they simply pestered Nike enough, and the company gave in. Hopefully, more teams will join in and force Nike to revert the design.