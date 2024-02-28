A simple request: Take it easy, Juan Soto

Juan Soto has been everything Yankee fans have asked for and more since they officially acquired him back in December. He presented a warm face to the media, bubbling with excitement about playing in pinstripes in this new opportunity, and even popped into spring training earlier than needed.

We’re a long, long way from games of any true importance taking place. But that didn’t make it any less exciting to see him walk, hit a double, and smoke a home run 428 feet the opposite way with an exit velocity of 110.1 mph. Oh, and the Soto Shuffle made its first appearance in pinstripes.

The on-field part of the Soto experience has been, for the most part, super fun. He loves playing the game of baseball, and it shows. He’s clearly getting more comfortable in the Yankees clubhouse with each passing day.

However, as much fun as it is to watch the three-time All-Star try to make a good impression on the Yankee fans watching from home and in attendance at George M. Steinbrenner Field for these spring training exhibitions, it might be time to dial it back a bit. Why? Well, in both of the games that Soto has participated in, there has been at least one heart-attack-inducing play.

The first incident was in his first at-bat in a Yankees uniform (because why wouldn’t it be?), when Soto rolled his ankle on a swing that induced a groundout to second base.

It didn’t appear like Soto had trouble running down the baseline, which was encouraging, but considering the kind of injuries the Yankees have had to face over the last few seasons, especially ones that happened in the weirdest of ways and the worst of times, people were right to be slightly concerned.

When he was asked about it, Soto responded by saying that he is okay and it happens occasionally to him (which is slightly concerning in and of itself).

Juan Soto was asked about this. He's fine & said it's something he does occasionally on swings/coming out of the box.



"It just happens sometimes. It happens a little bit too often to me. Sometimes I do that, I roll my ankle down there, but all good." #Yankees https://t.co/fnKQuMkWTf — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) February 25, 2024

While that incident wasn’t necessarily self-induced, the second one was of Soto’s doing, and it was infinitely more terrifying.

Instead of the batter’s box, this terrifying play happened in the field during the first inning when Soto dove for a ball in right field.

The play happened quickly, and it wasn’t necessarily a surprise to see Soto — who isn’t the best defender on the planet despite his otherworldly abilities at the plate — miss a diving catch.

When taking a closer look though, that’s when the reality that this could have resulted in something much worse comes into play.

Maybe no more Spring Training diving for Juan Soto... pic.twitter.com/Z5gMtqPABy — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 26, 2024

As much fun as it is to watch Soto do what he does every day, especially in a Yankees uniform, at this point, it feels as if a small “Hey, we love that you’re putting in this much effort in spring training and that you feel comfortable and confident enough to do so, but maybe don’t throw your body on the line because these games don’t mean anything” chat is necessary.

This is not to say that rolling an ankle or another injury can’t happen if Soto dials it back a tiny bit. But with the Yankees' injury history and, more specifically, many of their star players getting hurt last year (Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Rodón, 2022 All-Stars Nestor Cortes and Jose Trevino, and even rookie Jasson Domínguez), the last thing they need is for their prized possession, who they could only have for one season, to miss a chunk of time because he was attempting to make diving catches during meaningless spring training games.

All of this essentially boils down to a pretty straightforward idea: Soto, it’s great that you want to put in this kind of effort to impress the fans and your teammates. You’re awesome for that, and I’m sure it’s much appreciated by those in the clubhouse and on the coaching staff. But being awesome in the regular season is much more preferable than being awesome in spring training and getting hurt because of it. So, kindly take it easy for now and then let loose once Opening Day hits.