Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Anthony Rizzo

Only with hindsight can we truly appreciate how scary Anthony Rizzo’s injury situation was last year. It should have been obvious that something wasn’t right given the immediacy with which his production cratered after Fernando Tatis Jr. collided with his head at first base on May 28th. We’ve since learned that Rizzo suffered from a host of post-concussion syndrome symptoms, including slowed reaction time, trouble focusing, fatigue, mental fogginess, feeling hungover, and short-term memory loss.

It is therefore heartening to hear that the Yankees first baseman has moved past his injury and brought a clean bill of health to spring — for one because he figures to play an big role for the offense, but more importantly for the longer-term health of the person.

2023 statistics: 99 games, 421 plate appearances, .244/.328/.378, 12 HR, 41 RBI, 100 wRC+, 8.3 BB%, 23.0 K%, +3 Defensive Runs Saved, +7 Outs Above Average, 0.9 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 109 games, 458 plate appearances, .234/.330/.417, 18 HR, 56 RBI, 108 wRC+, 9.0 BB%, 20.3 K%, 1.1 fWAR

My colleague Josh detailed in a far more eloquent manner than I could how the Yankees’ handling of Rizzo’s injury, especially in the context of their handling of previous injuries including Clint Frazier’s concussion, meets the bar for malpractice. It’s unfathomable to think that Rizzo informed the team for several days that he was experiencing concussion-like symptoms even after reportedly passing a concussion test, yet Aaron Boone had no consideration of removing him from the lineup. One hopes that the organization learned from this black eye and will take injuries to their players more seriously from here on.

Rizzo insists he is healthy in 2024, months removed from the last experience of symptoms that lingered for months after the collision. The Yankees will certainly hope that a full return to health will also bring back his remarkable run of form prior to the collision. Rizzo was one of the hottest hitters in baseball through the first two months, his 146 wRC+ before the injury tied for the 12th-highest mark among qualified hitters and fifth-highest among qualified first basemen.

But then the production disappeared the minute Tatis’ knee collided with Rizzo’s head, the first baseman managing a .172/.271/.225 triple slash with just one home run, nine RBI, and a dismal 44 wRC+ in 46 games the rest of the way. There is rather clear correlation between how his symptoms manifested into deficiencies at the plate. The power dried up as the slowed reaction time messed up his timing. His hard-hit and zone-contact rates cratered as the vision issues prevented him from seeing the ball clearly.

We can look at Rizzo’s batted-ball stats pre-concussion to get an idea of what made him so initially successful. We know that line drives and fly balls are the best types of batted balls at inducing damage. For the season, Rizzo placed in the 97th percentile in sweet-spot (percent of balls with a launch angle between eight and 32 degrees percent), meaning he was in the top three percent at optimizing his launch angle. This was even more pronounced before the injury, Rizzo’s 27.8 percent line drive rate and 43 percent fly ball rate well above his career averages.

We also know that the best way to access power is to the pull side. If we combine his launch-angle tendencies with batted-ball direction, it’s even more clear why Rizzo was so productive. Prior to last season, 47.4 percent of his pulled batted balls as a Yankee were line drives or fly balls. In the two months leading up to the injury, that mark stood at 53.2 percent. What’s more, not only was he optimizing his batted-ball type but he was doing so with more authority. Prior to 2023, 46.8 percent of Rizzo’s pulled batted balls classified as hard-hit while 64.5 percent of his pulled line drives and fly balls were hard hit. Those marks increased to 50.9 percent and 72.4 percent, respectively, in the first two months of 2023. So in a sense, Rizzo appeared to have mastered maximizing his swing to Yankee Stadium.

Interestingly, ZiPS thinks availability will be an issue for the 34-year-old in 2024, projecting him to miss almost a third of the season. Whether this is age-related or stems from lingering fears about his brain health is unclear. Count me in the optimistic camp that Rizzo can smash the over on those projections, as he’s been a remarkably durable player for most of his career (albeit with some back issues in pinstripes) and is consistently productive when healthy. If we take Rizzo’s word for his health, I expect a return to 2022 form for Rizzo batting cleanup behind superstars Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, as the Yankees have finally realized their dream of assembling a righty-lefty-righty-lefty lineup.