Yankees showing signs of greater urgency in 2024

After the final game of the 2023 season, Aaron Judge shared some revealing thoughts that he clearly had time to reflect on. He had known for over a month that barring something shocking, his team was bound to miss the playoffs for the first time since he was a whiff-happy up-and-comer in 2016.

“In here, I think a level of urgency and an understanding [is needed that] just because you get to the big leagues and you get to New York, you’ve still got to improve,” Judge told a group of reporters after the team’s loss to the Royals to close out the campaign.

In a YES Network interview, the captain later highlighted the contrast between them and the Rays, who started the season on a 13-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Yankees did begin 2023 by winning a bunch of series, but they struggled to complete sweeps against lesser teams.

“So I think it’s the urgency to start out hot, playing in the AL East, you have to bring it every single day,” Judge said.

When asked why there wasn’t a sense of urgency. Judge paused for a few seconds and looked like he wanted to say something, but ultimately stopped himself. He avoided giving specifics, but assured that it definitely won’t happen next season.

Fans could perhaps also see the lack of worry when the team began to struggle. In the first half of the season, it was a common attitude among manager Aaron Boone and the players when talking to the media that this was just a slump. The baseball season is long, and they needed to figure things out, but they would — as if the power of wearing pinstripes would magically get them into the playoffs. It is unfair to determine from the outside if the team was just trying to remain optimistic and calm during a tough time, or if they were complacent with how things were going. However, we should trust what Judge saw last year: the level of intensity needed to be ramped up.

Many athletes talk about the importance of blocking outside noise, but it seems like public embarrassment has been a great motivator for this club.

“They feel like they have something to prove to their fans,” Hal Steinbrenner told media members in a scrum last Thursday. “It was embarrassing. They feel like they embarrassed themselves.” When asked if general manager Brian Cashman was feeling the pressure this season. Steinbrenner responded, “There’s pressure on all of us. We’re feeling it.”

The good news is that the players seem to respond to that feeling of pressure. It showed itself before players were required to show up. Veterans including Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Carlos Rodón, and Nestor Cortes were all at the Yankees’ training facility in Tampa in January. Boone gave credit to Judge for organizing and encouraging players to get their training done at the Yankees facility, as a team.

“I do feel we have a group that is always really focused and diligent on preparing and getting ready to go out and have a great season,” said Boone. “But I do think there’s another level of edge and focus to not wanting to have that happen again. We have a lot of guys with pride in there.”

No professional athlete needs a medal for participating in a training program during the offseason, but it was promising to see them all show up together instead of doing programs with independent facilities. While baseball can be viewed by some as a collection of individual performances added up together, the game is still a team sport. Having key players get a head start prior to spring training, while building up camaraderie together at the team’s facility, is a positive sign.

To avoid the seemingly annual issue of dealing with an inordinate amount of injuries, some players have taken steps to increase the odds of staying available. Giancarlo Stanton and Rodón both came in with notable body transformations after various injury woes over the past several years. Both players know they are in desperate need of bounce-back seasons in 2024. Stanton, who was always sculpted, is less bulky. He now has a similar build as he did when he played for the Marlins. Rodón, who declined to specifically say how much weight he lost, is noticeably thinner from last season.

Again, you can hold your applause for professional athletes being in shape, but it does show a level of seriousness that both integral players took to be healthy. It is far better to come into spring training in good shape, instead of needing to use that time to do so.

Cashman and the front office have demonstrated a sense of urgency this offseason, but importantly not desperation, to improve. They have struck deals at fair prices for Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Stroman. Whether on purpose or not, Soto, Verdugo, Torres, and Clay Holmes are all entering their walk years should give those guys an extra level of urgency with long-term free agent contracts on the line.

The vast majority of professional athletes are innately competitive humans. They take pride in what they do, and whether they admit it, they care what their fans think. The term embarrassment was frequently used by all levels of the organization when speaking with the media. Failing in front of an avid fanbase like the Yankees’ enhances that embarrassment and puts additional pressure to improve.

“Collectively, as a group, we just kind of looked at each other like, ‘This can’t happen again,’’’ Judge said.

Spring training is the time for optimism, and every player is media trained to say the right things to get fans excited for the season, but the eagerness of this team to take on this season feels authentic based on their actions.