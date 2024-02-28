Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/28/24

The many runs scored over the first few days were fun, but yesterday offered one of those classic spring training games that are best left forgotten. The Yankees were on the road and didn’t win, the prospects were quiet at the plate, and news broke that Oswald Peraza is battling a shoulder injury. Honestly, I can dismiss the first two points pretty easily, but spring ailments are the most annoying. While I would like to be optimistic, those things can linger. Ideally, this won’t.

We have a couple new writers debuting for us on the site today, though! In his first piece, David Salamone will reflect on the Yankees’ personal mindset as they ramp up to Opening Day in anticipation of avenging the disappointments of 2023. Later, Nick Power will say hello to PSA with a look at both sides of the Yankees’ upcoming Gleyber Torres decision. Also keep an eye out for Josh on our Orioles preview, Jeff lightly encouraging Juan Soto to take it easy early on, and Peter looking ahead to Anthony Rizzo’s hopeful comeback season.

Today’s Matchup:

Offday

Questions/Prompts:

1. How concerned are you about Peraza’s shoulder?

2. Will you watch any other spring training games today with the Yankees off?