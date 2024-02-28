2024 MLB Season Preview: Baltimore Orioles

2023 was a good year for the long-suffering fans of the Orioles, as the fruits of the club’s rebuild truly began to blossom. Adley Rutschman solidified his status as the AL’s finest catcher, Gunnar Henderson had himself a Rookie of the Year campaign, and the O’s sailed to their first division title since 2014, not to mention their first 100-win season in over 40 years. We spent most of the winter wondering what Baltimore would do to shore up a club that still had some holes on the pitching side.

For most of the offseason, the org was content to punt on free agents and wary of dipping into their still-stellar prospect system. Just before camp opened, the Orioles announced both a new owner — hedge fund manager David Rubenstein will take over the team in April — and a new ace, snagging Corbin Burnes in a deal with the Brewers.

Yet even with Burnes atop the rotation, FanGraphs still pegs Baltimore for just 85 victories, a 16-win dropoff from 2023. Holes in the rotation may still bring down the Orioles’ playoff hopes, as both Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez are expected to be strong, while accounting for more than half of all projected starter fWAR in 2024. An injury to either of the guys atop the rotation likely torpedoes the entire staff, and they’re already facing uncertainty with their Game 1 playoff starter from last year, Kyle Bradish, nursing a UCL sprain.

The Angelos family were not good stewards of this franchise, and you wonder the impact a new ownership group would have. The Orioles have perhaps the highest ceiling of all the AL’s lineups; building a high-floor rotation would be the perfect compliment and they’ve failed to do that. One wonders about the value of a high-floor, reliable starter, maybe one who’s lefthanded and thrown over 520 innings with a 3.50 ERA over the last three seasons.

If the O’s can figure out some of these rotation holes, they should strike fear in their division opponents. Although the rotation is projected to be the 16th-best in the game, 13 different position players are pegged to be above-average hitters. There isn’t one standout hitter expected to be an Aaron Judge-type of slugger, but this is going to be one of those teams that rolls out a 1-8 of tough at-bats every single game.

And yet somehow there’s still real upside to the offense. Jackson Holliday is the consensus best prospect in baseball and will see real time on the MLB roster, possibly even breaking camp with the team. Depth Charts tags him for a 106 wRC+ in 2024, but I’d take the over on that. A 70 FV prospect who has passed through the minor-league system with his velocity, and positional versatility at either second, short, or third? Troubling for those squads facing him.

It feels like there’s one more level to Henderson’s game as well, as he posted his lowest walk rate since A-ball. He’s an excellent player, but the biggest adjustment for every young hitter is knowing how to take what pitchers give you and leave alone the junk. He didn’t strike out at a particularly high rate, making contact on a decent percentage of balls outside the zone, but learning to just spit on those unlocks that next level.

The Orioles are not inevitable — there are flaws on the pitching side, and we don’t know if new ownership considers Burnes to be all the big splash they need to introduce themselves. I’d still take the over on that 85-win projection though, and expect a dogfight atop the division.

