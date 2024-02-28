The case for (and against) keeping Gleyber Torres in pinstripes

Gleyber Torres is entering his seventh season with the Yankees. By any reasonable measure, the partnership has been a resounding success. Here are some key numbers that tell the story of Torres’ career so far, with his ranks among primary second basemen since his debut in 2018:

734 games (sixth)

123 HR (fourth)

378 RBI (third)

.789 OPS (ninth)

116 wRC+ (seventh)

13.8 fWAR (10th)

Torres’ defense has been inconsistent, especially during an ill-fated move back to shortstop in 2020 and 2021. Torres posted -21 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) over those two seasons but has looked much sturdier since settling back into a regular role at second, accumulating five DRS over the past two years. He’s shown up in October as well, posting an .820 OPS with 5 home runs in 31 postseason games.

Torres hasn’t made a Midsummer Classic or earned an MVP vote since his sensational 2019, when he capitalized on the juiced ball wild west with 38 home runs. But, as Joshua Diemert noted in his excellent piece last fall, Torres is a safe bet for around three wins and a 120 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) each year. During a stretch where the Yankees have watched their roster get ravaged by injuries year after year, Torres’ durability and reliability have made him a crucial anchor at the keystone and in their lineup.

The million-dollar question is whether the Yankees will declare anchors aweigh and venture on without Torres after this season. Pending a contract extension, the Yankees’ second baseman will hit free agency this upcoming offseason. As Estevão Maximo explained in his convincing primer last month, the Yankees have grown averse to extending players still under contract in recent years, perhaps spooked by disappointing deals with Luis Severino and Aaron Hicks. Torres confirmed as much in recent comments at spring training camp, espousing his desire to be “a Yankee for life” and identifying the Severino and Hicks contracts as potential explanations for Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s radio silence on extension talks. In all likelihood, therefore, Torres will make it to the end of the season without a new contract.

We haven’t seen a true second baseman of Torres’ caliber hit the free-agent market since the Yankees re-signed DJ LeMahieu to a six-year, $90 million contract before the 2021 season (Texas signed Marcus Semien the next year for seven years and $175 million, ostensibly to convert to second from shortstop). Dansby Swanson, who received a seven-year, $177 million contract from the Cubs last season, might be the best recent comp, as he hit free agency one year older than Torres and with a similar offensive profile. But Swanson was a Gold Glove shortstop, whereas Torres is a second baseman with question marks on defense. He should earn less per year than either Semien or Swanson, but hitting free agency at 27 should allow him to secure a long-term deal in the vicinity of nine figures.

Let’s lay out the case for retaining Torres as well as the case for letting him walk after this season, foreshadowing the factors Cashman will be forced to weigh this fall.

The case for re-signing Gleyber

Torres’ greatest strength is his durability. He started 123 games back in 2018, his rookie campaign, and has exceeded that number in each full season since (he started 42 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season). His 158 appearances last year were a career-high as he joined the endangered ranks of the true everyday player. “The best ability is availability” might be almost cliché at this point, but there is usually a significant step down from any projected MLB starter to the next man up, 2019 notwithstanding.

The Yankees have been burned in recent years by moving on from durable players with perceived low ceilings, with Jordan Montgomery the most infamous example. He did have Tommy John surgery on his record, but from 2020 through the Trade Deadline of 2022, only four AL pitchers started more games than Monty’s 61. He was then shipped to St. Louis for Harrison Bader, who was on the injured list for the fourth time since 2019 at the time of his acquisition. While he helped lead the team to an ALDS victory in 2022, the Yankees endured three more IL stints from Bader over his year-plus with the club, culminating in his DFA last August. At the time of the trade, Cashman implied that he was parting with Montgomery because he did not have the skill to make an impact in October. He was then forced to watch Montgomery lead the Rangers to the 2023 World Series as he posted a 1.29 ERA across three ALCS appearances.

Sometimes, slow and steady wins the race. Torres will only be 28 next year, and is a relatively safe bet to maintain his general level of performance for years to come. It’s easy to take 25 homers and a 123 wRC+ from the keystone for granted.

Gleyber’s potential in-house replacement, Oswald Peraza, has struggled mightily over 70 MLB appearances the past two years, posting a .605 OPS and never earning regular playing time despite a steady stream of injuries. Re-signing Torres and planting him at second would allow Peraza to fill in for any infielder, nearly a full-time job itself between injuries and rest days. Letting Torres walk would create a dangerous lack of depth that could be exposed over a 162-game season.

The against re-signing Gleyber

Brian Cashman’s first priority next offseason is no mystery. The Yankees traded away a bevy of talented young pitching to acquire perennial MVP candidate Juan Soto this winter. He, too, will be a free agent after the season. Allowing Soto and his generational talent to leave in free agency would be a devastating blow, both on its own terms and due to the Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Drew Thorpe-shaped holes it would leave in their roster with nothing to show for it. Cashman should be keeping all his powder dry to supersede offers from the likes of Mets owner Steve Cohen, whose lack of major acquisitions this offseason feels like an ominous portent of a spending spree to come.

If Cashman successfully brings back Soto, there may be rotation holes to fill as well. The 2023 seasons of Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, and Carlos Rodón were all derailed by injury. If a similar fate befalls them this year, Cashman may be forced to pivot and add another frontline starter, especially with the pipeline of pitching talent depleted by the Soto trade. A solid but unspectacular middle infielder is simply not a top priority.

Then there’s the question of how long Torres can stick at second. If he signs a five-year contract, not implausible for a 28-year-old, Torres will be 32 in his final year of the deal. Last season, only four players 32 or older started 100 games in the middle infield. Semien was a true outlier, playing in all 162 games and finishing third in MVP voting for the eventual world champions. The other three players (Miguel Rojas, Elvis Andrus, and Joey Wendle) posted negative Wins Above Average totals. Up-the-middle positions tend to be a young man’s game. If Torres becomes a liability at second, his offensive profile is much less impressive at first base or DH.

Moving on from Torres would allow LeMahieu to move back to his natural position of second base, where he won three Gold Gloves in Colorado. Peraza could then slide in at third. As Jeff Middleton noted in his Peraza preview last week, the infielder’s arm strength is in the 74th percentile in MLB. Contrast that with LeMahieu, whose arm strength is a legitimate red flag in the 19th percentile. That upgrade in arm strength at the hot corner and LeMahieu’s better fit at second could close the gap on Torres’ three wins from defense alone. If Peraza can boost his offense even modestly, the new alignment could be a marked improvement over the current one. Oswaldo Cabrera can step into a super-utility role and no one will miss Torres’ 120 wRC+ with Soto’s 154 career wRC+ and Aaron Judge’s 165 career wRC+ keeping the Yankees in contention for years to come.

The verdict

When it comes to Gleyber Torres, the Yankees’ best strategy this offseason may still be the wait-and-see approach that Josh advised in the fall. If Soto leaves in free agency, retaining Torres would be a key move to shore up a dangerously thin offense. If they are able to re-sign Soto for what would likely be the largest deal in Yankees history, Cashman will need to take stock of pitching priorities and determine if Torres is a luxury he can afford within whatever budget parameters owner Hal Steinbrenner imposes.

As painful as it would be to see a fan favorite like Torres walk, he may be deemed expendable with the Yankees’ array of young infield talent ready to take over.