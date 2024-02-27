Yankees 2, Rays 4: Five hits not enough

The Yankees have brought some firepower to their first handful of spring training games in 2024, but one was a 4-0 shutout at the hands of the Phillies. That happened to be a road matchup with eyes on the youth rather than a slew of Yankees regulars. As they did in that matinee, the Yankees sent a batch of young players to take on the Rays in Port Charlotte this afternoon, and though they did manage to dent home plate, it wasn’t enough. Tampa Bay took the exhibition, 4-2.

Clarke Schmidt was tasked with facing the Rays in his first taste of spring action and honestly deserved a better fate in his two innings before heading down to the bullpen to finish his work. Per the stadium guns (no Statcast today), he sat mid-90s with his fastball and had nice movement on his pitches, striking out both Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramírez in the process.

In the top of the second though, left fielder Everson Pereira lost a fly ball in the windy, sunny Port Charlotte skies. It bounced next to him on the warning track for a double, and while Schmidt got the next two outs, he gave up his first real hit on a clean single to left by erstwhile Dodgers prospect Jonny DeLuca. Schmidt got José Caballero to ground into a force to end the inning, but the run was charged to his record. As for Pereira, it was part of an ugly game that also saw him go 0-for-3 with a pair of K’s.

One of the Yankees’ top Triple-A arms, Will Warren, followed Schmidt beginning in the third. He capably covered two innings, working around hits from René Pinto and Ramírez to wriggle out of trouble without walking anyone either — key since he occasionally struggled with his control following his midseason jump to Scranton in 2023. Warren also got to punch out a brand name in Randy Arozarena.

Will Warren K's Randy to strand the runner pic.twitter.com/RBxi4xAZUJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 27, 2024

The Yankees tied the contest in the home half of the fifth when non-roster invitee and former Angels utilityman José Rojas went yard off Zac Houston to lead off the fifth. It was just their third hit of the afternoon and first meaningful one since they could only muster singles by Oscar Gonzalez and Carlos Narvaez against the Rays’ first couple pitchers, Zack Littell and Tyler Alexander. Indeed, 2022 first-rounder Spencer Jones would go 0-for-2 with a strikeout before departing.

The two sides would trade one run apiece in their halves of the fifth and sixth innings. Warren didn’t have it when he returned for a third frame, as Caballero and Pinto knocked a double and single and single, respectively, putting Tampa Bay ahead. Warren’s final line was 2.2 innings with four hits and one run allowed, fanning three.

Thanks to a misplay from the Rays’ defense, the Yankees quickly tied it at 2-2. Jorbit Vivas began the sixth with a walk, and Anthony Volpe slashed a hit to right. Ruben Cardenas went for the shoestring diving catch and whiffed, allowing Vivas to score and Volpe to hustle all the way to third for a triple.

That was the closest the Yankees came to plating a third run, though. Former Baby Bomber Michael Gomez (claimed by Tampa Bay in the Rule 5 Draft) fanned old batterymate Austin Wells in the midst of a hitless afternoon, and then made a slick barehand grab on a Pereira comebacker to throw Volpe out at the plate. Oswaldo Cabrera singled, but Rojas popped up to end the inning.

The reserves for the road starters were now in at this point, and the Yankees offense went nine up, nine down against the Rays’ bullpen over the final three frames. Meanwhile, former Mets minor leaguer Nick Meyer took Nick Ramirez deep in the sixth to put the Rays back in front, 3-2. They tacked on a fourth run off Nick Burdi an inning later, though talented Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton at least held them at bay in the eighth with two K’s amidst a walk and a hit.

One of Chase Hampton’s two strikeouts in a scoreless 8th pic.twitter.com/meYnJBUZlJ — Dugout Station (@DugoutStation) February 27, 2024

One last item to note is that Oswald Peraza was originally going to play today, but after the game, manager Aaron Boone revealed that the infielder had “some tightness” in his right shoulder on Monday. He’s feeling better and they hope that he’ll play later in the week, but we shall see.

Next up is the first offday of the exhibition schedule tomorrow, and then the Yankees will rumble against Florida’s other MLB team on Thursday night. They’ll host the Marlins back at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, with pitching prospect Clayton Beeter scheduled to get the ball at 6:35pm ET.

