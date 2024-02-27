New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Clarke Schmidt vs. Zack Littell

The Yankees have averaged 14.3 runs per game across their first four exhibition games of the 2024 season, so obviously they are a dynamo that cannot be stopped! Yes, yes, one of those games was a shutout at the hands of the Phillies and these games really don’t tell us that much, but I insist on foolish optimism.

The Yankees will be on the road this afternoon for their first Grapefruit League game against the division-rival Rays. Tampa Bay had a far better 2023 than New York, besting them by 17 games with 99 wins to the Yankees’ paltry 82. Like the rest of the AL East though, they were essentially a nonfactor in the postseason, as for the second consecutive year, their bats went to bed during the Wild Card Series. The Rangers brushed them away in two games and that was that.

Clarke Schmidt gets the ball for the Yankees this afternoon, fresh off a season in which he easily pitched more innings in pinstripes than anyone not named Gerrit Cole. It’s not a sexy role and there’s definitely still room for the 2017 first-round pick to grow, but if he can even just be a solid, healthy option again, that would go a long way toward easing tension about the rotation ahead of the 2024 campaign. Schmidt will be tested by a Rays lineup today that features quite a few regulars, including defending batting champion Yandy Díaz, All-Star Randy Arozarena, Top 100 prospect Curtis Mead, and familiar foes Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, and Harold Ramírez.

Zack Littell is just the latest example of the Rays’ pitching factory thriving. He’s actually a former Baby Bomber from several years back, as the Yankees picked him up ahead of 2016 in a minor trade with Seattle for reliever James Pazos. The righty caught enough eyes during his half-season in the organization to get flipped to Minnesota along with Tyler Austin in the decidedly-whatever Jaime García deal. Littell has been up-and-down since then and was floating along when Tampa Bay picked him up off waivers in May 2023. The relief work was spotty, but in 14 starts, Littell spun a 3.41 ERA and 1.041 WHIP thanks to A Few Neat Tricks:

They recommended shifting to the first-base side of the rubber and expanded his arsenal by developing a new sweeper and sinker to complement his fastball, slider, splitter and overall strike-throwing.

Sounds about right.

As is often the case, especially early in spring, the Yankees have a bunch of young players in the starting lineup for this road game. Anthony Volpe gets the nod at leadoff with Austin Wells right behind him and catching. Everson Pereira and Oswaldo Cabrera also start, seeking to put disappointing 2023s behind them. We’ll also get a Spencer Jones sighting, as the Yankees’ best healthy prospect will play center and bat seventh.

Go Yankees, go baseball, beat the Rays (even in games that don’t really matter).

How to watch

Location: Charlotte Sports Park - Port Charlotte, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

