Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/27/24

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Anthony Rizzo’s post-concussion syndrome was one of the major setbacks of the 2023 Yankee season, and a big rebound from the first baseman would go a long way to making the 2024 team a better squad. Rizzo admitted that he would have tried to play through his brain injury down the stretch last year, even if it wasn’t best for the team. After check-ins with his doctors in the fall, Tony Rizz has been symptom-free for months now, which should make us all optimistic he’s back to his regular self in the box.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Marcus Stroman elevates the floor of the Yankee rotation, but he needed a bit of help from a club insider before signing. Luis Rojas, the team’s third base coach, had worked with Stroman during their time with the Mets and personally lobbied for the Yanks to ink the right-hander. In particular, Rojas emphasized Stroman’s baseball IQ as an asset for the Yankees.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Spencer Jones made his spring debut with a splash over the weekend, and is one of a number of prospects that are catching the eyes of Yankee brass in camp. Chase Hampton and Will Warren also carry high expectations in their first tastes of spring ball, as all three guys were in high demand in trade talks over the winter. While they likely won’t break camp with the team, the trio looks to be a big part of the team’s success within the next 18 months.

NJ.com | Jimmy Hascup: From the optimism of spring to the pessimism of last season’s hangover, it’s becoming increasingly plausible Oswald Peraza doesn’t start the year with the MLB team. While he’s trying to put his terrible 2023 behind him, he may end up the one without a chair as the roster fills up. Development isn’t linear, though, and it might be best for his career for Peraza to spend a little more time at Scranton anyway.