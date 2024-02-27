2024 MLB Season Preview: Atlanta Braves

The dream scenario for a baseball fan is to support a team that prioritizes winning every season. One who is active on the free agent and trade markets always looking for ways to upgrade the roster. One whose scouting and development departments can build a core of homegrown players and an owner who sees the value in keeping that core intact.

In other words, the Atlanta Braves. Because of the successes of all those interconnected processes, the Braves have positioned themselves as not only the preseason runaway favorites in the division, but the best overall team in baseball on paper.

Atlanta Braves

2023 record: 104-58 (1st, NL East; lost to Phillies in NLDS (3-1))

2024 FanGraphs projection: 98-64 (1st, NL East; No. 1 seed in NL)

FanGraphs’ projections give the Braves the highest overall win total, divisional odds (88.4 percent), and World Series odds (24.3 percent) of any team in the league. It helps that outside of the Phillies, none of the other three teams in the division seem to care about trying in 2024, though the projections are likely more a reflection of how talented the Braves roster is from top to bottom.

It helps to have the best pitcher and best position player in the league on the same team. Ronald Acuña Jr. led all hitters with 8.3 fWAR in 2023, also becoming the first player in MLB history with at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single campaign. ZiPS projects him as comfortably the best position player in 2024, his 7.6 fWAR almost two wins higher than second-place projectees Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, 43 home runs three above Judge, and 163 wRC+ trailing only Yordan Álvarez’s 167. On the other side of the ball, Spencer Strider led baseball with 281 strikeouts and the NL with a 2.85 FIP, finishing with the second-highest fWAR (5.5) among qualified starters behind Zack Wheeler. ZiPS expects a similar performance in 2024, his projected 4.6 fWAR second behind Aaron Nola and 35.6 percent strikeout rate and 2.96 FIP second behind Jacob deGrom.

Acuña’s far from the only danger in an offense that thoroughly merits the label of juggernaut. Four of their hitters placed in the top-20 league-wide in wRC+ in 2023 and they project to place three there this year, with a fourth inside the top-50. In fact, every starter in their projected lineup except for Jarred Kelenic and Orlando Arcia is forecast for an above-average 2024 campaign by wRC+.

The Braves softened the blow of losing Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers two years ago by pulling off a pair of trades for Oakland’s two best players — Matt Olson and Sean Murphy — and then promptly signed the pair to long-term, relatively team-friendly extensions, effectively reinforcing the long-term foundation of their homegrown stars. Olson paced the league with 54 home runs in 2023, finishing second among first baseman in fWAR (6.7) and third by wRC+ (160). ZiPS thinks he can place similarly, expecting him to tie Pete Alonso for the most home runs at the position (37) while tying Bryce Harper for second in fWAR (3.7) and fifth in wRC+ (131). Murphy placed fifth in the league among catchers in fWAR (4.2) as he split time with Travis d’Arnaud, but led the group with a 129 wRC+. ZiPS thinks he will be the third-best catcher in baseball in 2024 by both fWAR (4.4) and wRC+ (122).

Ozzie Albies bounced back from a forgettable 2022 to post the best offensive numbers of his career — his 33 home runs second among qualified second baseman behind Mookie Betts while his 4.0 fWAR and 124 wRC+ placed him in the top-six at the position. Slight offensive regression may be in the cards, though he’s still projected to finish in a tie for the third-highest home run tally (26) at the keystone while also placing in the top-ten in wRC+ (113) and fWAR (3.3), a defensive rebound making up for some of the lost value at the plate.

Part of what makes the Braves offense so deep is a pair of homegrown stars drafted and developed by the organization in Austin Riley and Michael Harris II. Riley has established himself as one of the premier all-around third basemen in the league if not already the best, accumulating 15.6 fWAR over the last three seasons. He led all qualified third basemen in fWAR (5.2) and home runs (37) while placing second in wRC+ (127) and ZiPS expects a repeat performances, projecting a hot-corner-leading 34 home runs and 130 wRC+ while tying Alex Bregman for the third-highest fWAR (4.7). Harris won NL Rookie of the Year in 2022, and though the offense took a small step back in 2023, his 18 home runs, 115 wRC+, and 4.0 fWAR were still good enough to land him among the top-eight of qualified center fielders. ZiPS believes he can maintain that spot, projecting him as a top-ten centerfielder in home runs (20), wRC+ (109), and fWAR (3.7).

Shortstop and left field stand out as the relative weak spots on offense. They have failed to find a replacement for Dansby Swanson, though Orlando Arcia was a perfectly serviceable starter with 17 home runs, a 99 wRC+, and 2.3 fWAR propped up by sterling glovework. ZiPS is a bit skeptical he can maintain that level of production on both sides of the ball, forecasting a slight drop off to a 91 wRC+ and 1.6 fWAR. The Braves acquired Jarred Kelenic from the Mariners to be their starting left fielder after he posted his first above-average offensive campaign (108 wRC+), accruing 1.3 fWAR in 105 games. ZiPS, however, isn’t buying it, dropping him to a 94 wRC+ and 0.7 fWAR in 121 games in 2024.

Things appear slightly more solidified for a pitching staff that couldn’t hold off the Phillies in the 2023 NLDS. Behind Strider, the Braves are hoping for a healthy season from Max Fried and that he can pick up where he left off when he returned from a three month absence — 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA, 3.14 FIP, and 1.9 fWAR in 14 starts. That optimism didn’t quite make its way to ZiPS, which expects him to miss a significant chunk of time — 3.27 ERA and 3.44 FIP across 129.1 innings — placing him outside the top-25 starting pitchers by fWAR (2.8). Atlanta is also hoping that Charlie Morton can continue his ageless wonder trick as at 39 years old he still placed among the top-30 starters by fWAR (2.7), with a 3.64 ERA and 3.87 FIP in 30 starts totaling 163.1 innings. That’s perhaps a bridge too far, as ZiPS expects him to make three fewer starts and pitch almost 15 fewer innings, though with a still-respectable 4.09 ERA, 4.23 FIP and 2.0 fWAR.

Chris Sale, acquired from the Red Sox for Vaughn Grissom and cash, is the real wild card of the rotation. Perhaps it’s foolish to pencil the oft-injured southpaw as the team’s fourth starter — ZiPS certainly thinks so, looking at their projection of 18 starts, 91.3 innings, 3.84 ERA, 3.80 FIP, and 1.8 fWAR. Behind him is one of the Braves’ outstanding sophomores from last year. Bryce Elder is another off Atlanta’s starting pitching conveyor belt, going 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA, 4.42 FIP, and 1.8 fWAR across 31 starts totaling 174.2 innings. Interestingly, ZiPS believes that is his ceiling, pegging him for 29 starts and 157.2 innings, with a 4.22 ERA, 4.45 FIP, and 1.7 fWAR — absolutely acceptable for your fourth starter.

The real upgrade was to the bullpen, where a handful of additions have turned the group into a top-two projected unit. The team brought in Reynaldo López on a three-year deal and traded for Aaron Bummer while also extending incumbents Joe Jiménez and Pierce Johnson. That quartet will supplement high-leverage arms Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, and Tyler Matzek to form a formidable unit with the second-best ERA (3.97), FIP (4.02), and fWAR (4.6) projections of any bullpen in the league.

Atlanta took an unorthodox approach to supplementing the roster this winter, eschewing high profile free agent pickups or blockbuster trades for more creative movement of money. Michael Baumann of FanGraphs wrote a comprehensive analysis of the Braves’ transactions over the offseason and it is absolutely worth the read, but the highly-abridged version is that they essentially bought players like Bummer and Kelenic by taking on dead money owed to other players involved in the swaps before promptly turning around and trading if not cutting those undesirable throw-ins to the deal.

It’s easy to envision a world where many of the Braves starters smash the over on some admittedly bearish projections (Strider, Riley, and Olson in particular come to mind) and the team again soars past 100 wins, especially with one less team trying in the division at the outset relative to last year. Health always plays a determining role and that feels especially pertinent in the rotation given the recent injuries to Fried and Sale and Morton’s age. However, this is a team that managed to creatively plug what few holes there were on the roster and possesses one of the most savvy front offices with a sterling baseball operations track record from the draft to scouting to the minors and majors. I, for one, would not be betting against the Braves in 2024.

