A look at the Yankees’ first-half schedule

Yankee baseball is back! And with its return, come important questions. Will the Yankees average 10+ runs scored per game all year? Will Spencer Jones ever make an out in his career? Hopefully the answers to those are “yes,” and “no,” respectively.

One question we can look at, now that we have an idea where the major players will ply their trade this season (apologies to Blake Snell, Monty, and Matt Chapman), is what quirks and tripwires the Yankees’ schedule might have in store for the Bronx Bombers at the start of the year. With Juan Soto on board and the club trying to erase the stink of finishing 82-80 in ’23, it feels like ’24 has the potential to be a pivotal campaign. Ergo, let’s dig into the first half of the season.

The Season Opener: Four games on the road against the Astros is certainly one way to kick off ’24. In one of life’s great ironies, the Yankees went 5-2 against Houston last season. That by no means negates the trauma of the Astros mercilessly crushing New York in the 2022 playoffs. And it might be more of a commentary on how the Astros last season were not quite the juggernaut they’d been in previous seasons.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner will almost certainly get the call for the season opener. And while there’s no world where he throws 129 pitches on Opening Day, let’s use Gerrit Cole’s last start in Houston as a de facto hype video:

It will be important for the Yanks to charge out of the gates and play a competitive series in Houston. Not just because the Astros seem to be the Final Boss for New York. But also, because…

April Gauntlet: The opening month of the season has the potential to really set the stage for the Bombers. After their set in Houston, the club heads to Arizona for three against the NL pennant-winning Diamondbacks. From there, it’s home to the Bronx against Toronto, another 2023 playoff team. Then it’s the Marlins coming to New York, a club that won two more games last year than did New York.

On April 12th, the Yankees finally have a game against a club that finished under .500 last season when they open a set against the Guardians in Cleveland. But after that, it’s north of the border to face the Jays again then home against the Rays. After a series against Oakland, the Yanks close the month with a series against Milwaukee, and then a four-game tilt versus the Orioles.

That’s a collective 2023 opponent winning percentage of .524 in the opening month. And if you take the Athletics out of the equation, that number jumps considerably to .550. There are a ton of good vibes around the Yankees as I write this. A strong opening month would go a long way to maintaining those. Conversely, while you can’t win the AL East in April, you can probably lose it.

On that train of thought, it behooves the Yanks to play better against their aforementioned AL East foes in ’24. Last season they finished 6-7 against Baltimore. Versus Tampa, 5-8. At least they were above .500 against Toronto, finishing 7-6.

Out of the Frying Pan: May isn’t much nicer, to be honest. The first weekend of the month does feature three games against the Tigers. But then it’s Houston. Again. Oh well. I guess we’re done with them early. Then off to the Trop for three with the Rays. Then the Twins… to whom we… lost the season series last year. What alternate timeline is this? Please rectify that.

After three games against the Pale Hose from Chicago, Seattle comes to town for four contests against yet another playoff team in the early going. After that, it’s time for the Dreaded West Coast Trip.

Visiting Old Friends: I honestly don’t know how y’all out East do the sports fan thing. I was in the Eastern Time Zone for part of the Avalanche Stanley Cup run two springs ago and that week almost killed me. So, I’ll know your pain as the Yanks head west for nine games in 10 days to push the calendar to June.

First up, the Padres, who will be welcoming Juan Soto back. For the Yanks, they’ll get to renew acquaintances with Mike King and the other players the club sent West in the deal for the megastar. Then it’s the Angels, bereft of generational talent Shohei Ohtani. Three games against San Francisco (no word on if Arson Judge will appear) end the long sojourn on the Pacific coast.

YamaSoto… sort of: Perhaps the most anticipated series of the season happens from June 5th through 7th as Starkiller Base… er, the Los Angeles Dodgers, descend on Yankee Stadium. After Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto spurned NY to sign in LA, I’m fairly confident he’ll get a less than friendly welcome from the usually polite and reserved Yankee faithful.

To be fair, I head to Coors Field every time the Dodgers are in town just to boo them. And that was before Yamamoto. So I might be projecting my own feelings on how this will play out.

Other Notes: It’s tough to get too pumped up about games between teams that finished fourth and fifth in the division last season, but still. It’s Boston. New York finally faces their longtime rivals at Fenway in mid-June. A week and a half later, the Yanks play the first half of the Subway Series at Citi Field. In between: a measuring stick series against the Braves, and another set against Baltimore.

The final week before the All-Star Game will be another set to watch. Consecutive road series against the Rays and Orioles close out the first half for New York.

There are some really tough stretches in the first half for the Yankees. Their mettle is likely to be tested early and often. But if they can come through the first half in good shape, they’ll have proven themselves against a plethora of quality teams.

This is the second year of the balanced schedule. If the Yanks were not in your city last year, you can expect them sometime this season. With them not visiting Coors Field this year, the series I am keeping an eye on for visiting purposes is Kansas City in early June. I’m told Kauffman Stadium is a heck of a place to catch a ball game.