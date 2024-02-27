Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/27/24

If you’ve followed along with the Yankees’ first few spring training games, you may feel like they’ve scored more in the last few days than they did all of 2023. Yankee trade acquisitions led the way yesterday, with Juan Soto doubling and scoring two, and infield prospect Jorbit Vivas smashing a three-run homer. Let’s hope it’s all a harbinger of things to come.

On the site, start your day off with more 2024 preview coverage, as Peter looks at the vaunted Atlanta Braves, perhaps still the class of the National League even after all of the Dodgers’ additions, and John goes over what to expect from Nick Ramirez this season. Also, Kevin takes a look at the Yankees’ 2024 schedule, to find rough patches and areas where they’ll need to strike.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Venue: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which non-Gerrit Cole Yankees pitcher are you most optimistic about as of now?

2. When will Spencer Jones debut in the majors?