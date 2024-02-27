Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Nick Ramirez

It seems that, every year, the New York Yankees uncover some diamond in the rough relief pitcher in spring training who becomes an integral part of the bullpen, even if merely as a frequent traveler on the Scranton shuttle. Back in 2021, that pitcher was the veteran Lucas Luetge, who made his return to the major league mound after spending six years grinding through Triple-A. In 2022, Ron Marinaccio forced his way into an important role, while Ryan Weber pitched well enough to be re-acquired by the Yankees several times in one year.

While Ian Hamilton gets most of the attention as 2023’s big developmental reliever, lefty Nick Ramirez quietly had himself a big year. Riding the Scranton shuttle throughout the year, the now-34-year-old southpaw provided the team important depth last year. Is he up for a repeat performance in 2024?

2023 Statistics: 32 games, 40.2 IP, 2.66 ERA (164 ERA+), 2.94 FIP, 4.45 xFIP, 15.4 K%, 7.7 percent BB%, 0.7 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 43 games, 53.0 IP, 4.42 ERA, 4.46 FIP, 20.4 K%, 7.4 BB%, 0.2 fWAR

Ramirez’s road to the Yankees bullpen was about as circuitous as could be. Originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers as a first baseman in 2011, Ramirez returned to the mound after more than half a decade in 2017 after his career as a position player stalled. The following year, he signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers, with whom he made his major league debut in May. His rookie year was solid but unspectacular (4.07 ERA in 79.2 innings as a multi-inning arm), which was followed up by a disastrous sophomore slump (seven earned runs in 10.2 innings), albeit in little more than a cameo.

From there, he appeared briefly for the Padres in 2021, then settled in for a year-long stint with the Mariners’ Triple-A team in 2022. At this point, he signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees, becoming one of the first relievers recalled from Triple-A when the club needed arms. With a sinker-slider combo that generated soft contact, he joined the long line of Matt Blake relief pitcher reclamation projects. While he was never near the top of the bullpen pecking order, he nonetheless was trusted in key situations whenever the big arms weren’t available — and more often than not, he delivered.

Why am I tracing Ramirez’s story here? Well, I want to contextualize those ZiPS projections a bit. The projections deal with numbers, not stories. For Ramirez, the numbers are simple: he is an aging reliever (he turns 35 in August, and is thus one of the older pitchers on the team) who has just 151.1 innings of big league experience, more than half of which are from a half a decade ago. This is not the typical recipe for a quality arm, and the models are understandably pessimistic that his 2023 was anything more than a flash in the pan.

Ramirez’s Statcast data, however, suggests another story:

Despite having a low fastball velocity and not generating a ton of whiffs, Ramirez found success by limiting walks, inducing groundballs, and generally preventing hitters from barreling the baseball. This is a model that has worked wonders for Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loáisiga, Wandy Peralta, and Luetge, and there’s no reason that Ramirez shouldn’t continue to continue his career renaissance.

That being said, don’t expect the Yankees to just slide Ramirez into the role that Peralta vacated when he signed with the San Diego Padres over the winter; they acquired a pair of southpaws, Caleb Ferguson and Victor González, from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winter to do that. But since Ramirez still has an option remaining, they can safely send him to Triple-A, where he can serve as the first reliever up on the 2024 edition of the Scranton Shuttle. And, over the grind of a 162-game season, that is one of the most important roles on the team — if a bit of a thankless job.