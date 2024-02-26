Yankees 9, Twins 2: Soto’s RBI double helps Yankees to another strong offensive showing

There’s obviously only so much you can read into spring training games. The players — especially ones guaranteed to make their MLB rosters — are using the exhibitions to get ready for the season as opposed to going all-out to win. Most of the later halves of games are played by minor-league depth players, and so on.

All that being said, the Yankees offense has looked pretty good so far this spring, having already cracked double digits twice. The good showing continued on Monday afternoon, as the Yankees knocked off the Twins, 9-2. At the center of the action once again was Juan Soto, who hit a booming two-run double to get the Yankees on the board.

On the mound, the Yankees gave Nestor Cortes his first start of the spring, and he quickly found himself in a realistic crunch time-ish situation. The Twins led off the game with two-straight singles, although both were partially aided by somewhat botched defense. After the southpaw got one out, a third single loaded the bases. Cortes responded by then striking out the next two batters to get out of the jam.

Cortes ended up going 1.2 more innings, allowing a pair of runs on three hits in the third. In total, the Twins got to him for seven hits — although, again, a couple weren’t entirely on him — while he struck out four batters.

The Yankees answered back in the bottom of the third, with a certain new acquisition getting in on the action again. With Ben Rortvedt and DJ LeMahieu on base after singles, Juan Soto took a Matt Bowman offering off the wall in right field, scoring both runners to tie up the game.

The Yankees then went on to take the lead in the fifth. With Rortvedt on after his second hit on the day, Jace Avina — who came over from Milwaukee in the offseason Jake Bauers trade — doubled him home to put the Yankees in front. Gleyber Torres then followed that with his first hit of the spring, a single to score Avina.

Of the pitchers to come in after Cortes, Cody Poteet had a nice outing. Poteet might have some role to play in the staff/bullpen this season after signing a deal with the Yankees back in January. He put in a good showing towards those chances, striking out three, while walking one in 1.2 innings of work.

The Yankees’ reserves tacked on a bunch more runs in a five-run seventh inning. With the bases loaded, prospect Elijah Dunham drove home two runs with a double. Right after him, Jorbit Vivas — another offseason trade acquisition, this time from the Dodgers— cracked a three-run home run, his second of the spring.

Among the other notable players to take part in the game were LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton. LeMahieu recorded a hit, and while Stanton didn’t, he did scorch a ball that ended up as a lineout. On the pitching side of things, Cody Morris — acquired in December from Cleveland for Estevan Florial — allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three in 2.1 innings.

Tomorrow, the Yankees will head to Port Charlotte to take on the Rays, where Clarke Schmidt is expected to get his first start. The game won’t be on YES, but there will be streaming options, as the Rays are scheduled to broadcast the game on Bally Sports Sun. First pitch is at 1:05pm ET.

Box Score