New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Nestor Cortes vs. Simeon Woods-Richardson

After yesterday’s split-squad action, the Yankees will be at full strength for one single game as the Twins come over to Tampa. These two teams have quite a bit of history with each other over the last couple decades, most of it good for the Yankees, but today’s game will be a bit less important than some of those matchups (to say the least).

On the mound today, the Yankees will give their spring debut to Nestor Cortes. After an All-Star 2022, Cortes regressed last year as he spent much of the year dealing with injuries and didn’t look particularly sharp, either. This will be our first game look at him for this year as he tries to get back on track.

Besides him, today’s starting lineup features a ton of notable names. After his home run yesterday, Juan Soto is back in the lineup today, while we’ll also see the spring debuts of DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton. Aaron Judge gets the day off.

For the Twins, Simeon Woods-Richardson will get the start for a road spring training lineup that features only a couple big names. Woods-Richardson ended up on the Twins after having been part of a couple notable trades. He was originally a Mets’ draft pick before going to Toronto as part of the Mets’ deal for now-current Yankee Marcus Stroman. The Blue Jays when sent him to Minnesota as part of the deal for José Berríos. He has a bit of MLB experience, and maybe we’ll get to see his last name on the new crazy-looking jerseys.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, MLB Network

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

