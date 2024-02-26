Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have taken the field in 2024, Juan Soto has donned the pinstripes, and hope is springing forward once more. The Yankees have seemingly entered camp with a chip on their shoulders, and they know they have a lot to prove this year. The actual results won’t matter just yet, but several names have already started to jump out — namely Spencer Jones, one of the team’s best prospects who took the comparisons between him and a younger Aaron Judge to the next level by hitting a monster 470-foot homer in the first game of the year.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be seeing Jones and many more players on the fringe of the roster do their best to make a case for themselves, but the spots are fleeting and it’ll take a strong argument to move off of any of the incumbents. Who’s in danger of getting their roster spot taken away by a challenger? Who would you be on having a spectacular spring to make that decision tough for Aaron Boone and company? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of February 29th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.