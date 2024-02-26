Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/26/24

The first two days of exhibition games have already provided everything you could ask for from meaningless games. In one day, we got the promising start of a young top prospect smashing a deep home run to showcase his future power, and in the next we saw the Yankees’ newest superstar launch a bomb to announce his arrival. What will day three bring? Probably nothing as big, but here’s hoping.

Our rundown for the day is as follows: Andrés starts us off with our first team preview, this time looking over the defending NL Champs in Arizona, while John reintroduces the Making The Team Meter. Then, Matt has a player preview centered on Everson Pereira and where his precocious spot on the roster could lead him, and Jeff takes a stroll through our photo gallery to look over all the newest ex-Yankees in their new threads. Finally, I’ll be back after the game to open up the mailbag prompt for the week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s more exciting for a spring game, seeing Juan Soto in pinstripes hit a homer or seeing Spencer Jones’ ballistic moonshot?

2. If the Yankees are indeed likely out of the running for Snell or Montgomery, how confident are you in the pitching staff as it stands?