2024 MLB Season Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks

If you want prove that the postseason is a different animal than the regular season, the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks are a perfect example. They finished second in the NL West with an 84-78 record, 16 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. In October, however, the snakes were just too hot and fresh for LA to handle, and they swept them in the Division Series on their way to the Fall Classic.

Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 record: 84-78 (2nd, NL West; lost in World Series)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 83-79 (2nd, NL West; 2nd Wild Card)

There, their magical run ended in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Texas Rangers, but the D-Backs showed they had it in them. They proved that a couple of aces, a dynamic young player, some power, a few trustworthy relievers and a good run of form (plus a bit of luck) can take you far in the playoffs.

In the offseason, Arizona correctly recognized that their contention window is wide open, and brought in some players to strengthen their roster. They lost Evan Longoria, so they traded for Eugenio Suárez to replace him at third base, they secured some more power and signed Joc Pederson, they brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and they got a much-needed third starter behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in Eduardo Rodríguez. They also reinforced their bench with a couple of acquisitions: catcher Tucker Barnhart and outfielder Randal Grichuk.

The NL West is an increasingly good division: the Dodgers are so good that they can really make a run at 110 wins this year, the San Diego Padres remain dangerous despite losing a lot of talent, and the San Francisco Giants also made some interesting moves and want to contend. The D-Backs, however, are good and deep enough to fight for a Wild Card spot and, as we saw last year, all bets are off after that.

At catcher, they have one of the best young performers in baseball: Gabriel Moreno. He is just 23 years old and is already an above-average hitter (103 wRC+ in 380 plate appearances last year) and defensive player (10.4 FanGraphs’ Defensive rating, 20 DRS). First base is in good hands with Christian Walker, one of the most undervalued sluggers in baseball. He had 33 homers last year, with a .497 slugging percentage, a 120 wRC+ and 3.8 fWAR. He also had a 123 wRC+ in 2022 and is aging like fine wine.

The fascinating Ketel Marte is expected to man the keystone. He is coming off one of the best performances of his career, posting a 127 wRC+, 25 home runs, 94 runs, 82 RBI and 4.2 fWAR in the regular season. After that, he was the D-Backs’ most dangerous and consistent player in the playoffs, with a .914 OPS and 11 RBI in 17 games. He is 30, in his prime, and ready to keep terrorizing pitchers.

Geraldo Perdomo, the shortstop, was merely an average hitter last year (99 wRC+), but his solid defense and baserunning made him a 2.7-fWAR player. In addition to that, he has some untapped upside. Suárez is expected to be the man at the hot corner. The 32-year-old quietly has 246 home runs over his very solid career, 22 of which came in 2023. He also drove in 96 runs and posted a 3.2-fWAR season in Seattle. The D-Backs also have a rock-solid prospect for the left side of the infield who should contribute in 2024 — Jordan Lawlar. It was just 16 games, but he was able to post a huge .358/.438/.612 line in Triple-A last season and hit 15 home runs with 33 steals in Double-A.

Corbin Carroll cemented his position as one of the most exciting young players in the league last year. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year had a 133 wRC+, 6.0 fWAR, 25 home runs, 54 stolen bases, 30 doubles, 10 triples, and 116 runs scored — and he can claim nobody else in the history of the game has had those totals in a single season.

Re-signing Gurriel and his steady 20-homer power bat was a must, but the team is very hopeful that Alek Thomas (71 wRC+ in the regular season) can hold on to some of the gains he made in the playoffs (92 wRC+, four homers and two thefts in 17 games). Pederson, expected to be a top weapon against right-handers, gives Arizona an experienced power bat who happens to be a career 117 wRC+ hitter.

Pitching-wise, it became evident in the World Series that the D-Backs needed a third arm behind Gallen (3.47 ERA, 5.2 fWAR in 2023) and Kelly (3.29 ERA, 3.2 fWAR). E-Rod can be that guy, and he will take some pressure off of Brandon Pfaadt (who was brilliant in the postseason) and other arms like Ryne Nelson and top prospect Slade Cecconi. If Pfaadt pitches like he did in the postseason (3.27 ERA, 3.35 FIP in 22 innings) instead of his regular season self (5.72 ERA, 5.18 FIP in 96 frames), and the offense performs as expected, the D-Backs might very well flirt with 90 wins.

Bullpen-wise, they relied on basically three pitchers during their postseason run: Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Paul Sewald. All of them will be back, but the team needs others like Andrew Saalfrank, Miguel Castro, Joe Mantiply or Scott McGough to earn the trust of manager Torey Lovullo.

Overall, the Diamondbacks are a young, exciting team that is clearly far from the Dodgers talent-wise (who isn’t?), but is well-built for making another run at a postseason spot in 2024. If the Gallen-Kelly-Rodríguez trio stays healthy and Pfaatd and Alek Thomas develop (plus Lawlar, who could be the X-factor), look out.

Making back-to-back World Series appearances would be extremely difficult for any squad, but this is a special group who got hot at the right time last year. Why can’t it happen again? They certainly aren’t favorites in the National League, but these Diamondbacks are very much capable of running it back.