Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Everson Pereira

With the Yankees down and pretty much out down the stretch of last season, they made a number of call ups of young and intriguing prospects to get them some experience at a time where it didn’t exactly matter. While some, like Jasson Domínguez, impressed in their chances, others like Everson Pereira didn’t quite set the league alight.

A Top 100 prospect according to some going into last year, Pereira hit well across Double-A and Triple-A, having only briefly reached Double-A the season before. That led to him getting the call up, but he struggled quite a bit in his 27 games. However, he’s still just a couple months shy of 23-years old and still is seen as someone with plenty of potential. With that in mind, what might 2024 have in store for Pereira?

2023 Statistics: 27 games, 103 plate appearances, .151/.233/.194, 0 HR, 10 RBI, 40 K, 23 wRC+, 2 Defensive runs saved, -0.5 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 104 games, 443 plate appearances, .220/.282/.385, 15 HR, 33.2 K%, 84 wRC+, 0.3 fWAR

Even throughout the minors, Pereira’s main ding against him was his strikeout rate, and that definitely showed up in a big way in his brief major league run. He struck out 40 times in just over 100 plate appearances in the bigs last year. Even beyond those at-bats, he finished his stint with a 43.1 Whiff%. That rate would be pretty far ahead of anyone else in the league, had he gotten enough plate appearances to qualify.

Now, Pereira’s hardly the first and won’t be the last player who has looked a bit overwhelmed in their first taste of the big leagues. Aaron Judge struck out 42 times in 95 plate appearances when he made his debut in 2016. To be clear, I’m not saying he’s going to turn into a new Aaron Judge, just using him as an example. Plenty of good players have come up, not looked great, and made adjustments/figured out the level and turned out fine. On the other hand, there’s also plenty of players who just haven’t been able to make it at the major league level after a solid minor league run and a good prospect pedigree. We have to figure out which way Pereira is going to go.

The good news on that front is that there were some good signs. When Pereira made contact, it was often pretty decent. His 91.9 average exit velocity was the same as the likes of Mike Trout and Fernando Tatís Jr. — albeit in a much smaller sample size. Four of his hits went for extra bases, and even if his overall hitting stats aren’t great, there are some positive signs about his batted ball data.

As for this season in particular, Pereira’s issue at the major league level will probably be lack of space. While there has been some changeover from last year’s roster, the Yankees added a couple MLB-level outfielders over the offseason. Juan Soto is obviously the big name of that trio, but Alex Verdugo figures to be a regular starter, and Trent Grisham will get plenty of time as well. When he gets healthy, Domínguez will in all likelihood get added back into the fold, and there’s also that Aaron Judge guy. With someone with the potential that Pereira still has, you’d figure that won’t have him start the season as a bench player, nor would they necessarily keep sending him up and down in the case of injuries. You’d imagine we’ll see him at some point if he’s not traded, but it’s hard to pinpoint a regular role for him right now.

Everson Pereira’s first venture into the majors was far from perfect, but there are still reasons to be intrigued by him as a prospect.