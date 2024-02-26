Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/26/24

MLB | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees knew what they were getting when they traded for Juan Soto; the best left-handed hitter in the game, one with some of the greatest pitch recognition in the sport’s history and outstanding power to all fields. Well, Soto put it all on display in his first game in pinstripes. Debuting at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Soto moved a runner over in his first at-bat, worked a walk on a 3-2 count in his second PA, and smashed a booming, 428-foot opposite-field homer on an elevated pitch in his third. The game itself didn’t mean anything, but seeing Soto in a Yankee uniform was stirring nonetheless.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Lost in the hullabaloo of Saturday’s offensive explosion in the Yankees’ spring opener was Luis Gil’s first start in a year and a half. Gil did issue three walks and yield a homer, but the most promising sign was his fastball velocity, which sat above 96 mph, very close to his pre-surgery average, and touched 98. With the Yankees having sacrificed a chunk of pitching depth in the Juan Soto trade, Gil’s health and effectiveness could prove to be important in 2024.

Talkin’ Yanks via Twitter: On the YES Network broadcast of the Yankees’ home spring opener, Jack Curry reported that any deal between the Yankees and Blake Snell was “very unlikely.” The fact remains that any guarantee for Snell would incur a 110-percent tax, something Hal Steinbrenner wouldn’t be thrilled about paying. Curry also noted a reunion with Jordan Montgomery wasn’t likely either.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Anthony Volpe showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, hitting 21 homers, flashing elite baserunning ability, and winning a Gold Glove. He also struggled to make contact at times, and ran a .666 OPS on the season. Volpe has entered camp trying to iron out some of his strikeout issues, showcasing a flatter swing that he hopes will allow to hit the ball solidly more consistently. “The goal is just making me the hitter I know I can be and I know I should be. I think the best hitters have high average and don’t strike out, so that’s the goal,” Volpe said after Saturday’s game.